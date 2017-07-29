Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 29, 2017 | 6:35am IST

The president's people

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, July 28, 2017
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonkoma, New York from Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, July 28, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
1 / 19
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Wednesday, February 01, 2017
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with cyber security experts in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, January 31, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 19
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 03, 2017
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Donald Trump presents the U.S. Air Force Academy football team with the Commander-in-Chief trophy in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., May 2, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 19
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos...more

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, as they accompanied President Donald Trump before his departure to New York May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 19
Defense Secretary James Mattis boards a U.S. Army helicopter to depart after a visit to Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Defense Secretary James Mattis boards a U.S. Army helicopter to depart after a visit to Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Tuesday, April 25, 2017
Defense Secretary James Mattis boards a U.S. Army helicopter to depart after a visit to Resolute Support headquarters in Kabul, Afghanistan April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
5 / 19
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Tuesday, July 18, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in America product showcase event at the White House July 17, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 19
Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
7 / 19
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to the media outside the White House July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to the media outside the White House July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to the media outside the White House July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
8 / 19
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastian Gorka (from L), Omarosa Manigault and Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci accompany President Trump for an event celebrating veterans at AMVETS Post 44 in Struthers, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
9 / 19
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's helicopter at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's helicopter at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, May 05, 2017
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's helicopter at the Wall Street landing zone in New York, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 19
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke follow U.S. President Donald Trump to Marine One as he departs the White House July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke follow U.S. President Donald Trump to Marine One as he departs the White House July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, July 25, 2017
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke follow U.S. President Donald Trump to Marine One as he departs the White House July 24, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
11 / 19
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House February 16, 2017....more

Reuters / Friday, February 17, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assistant Boris Epshteyn (R) all laugh at a response from President Donald Trump during a news conference at the White House February 16, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 19
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with members of his Cabinet at the White House June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
13 / 19
(L-R) White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow U.S. President Donald Trump (not seen) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

(L-R) White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow U.S. President Donald Trump (not seen) on the South Lawn of the White House in...more

Reuters / Sunday, April 30, 2017
(L-R) White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Advisor Stephen Miller follow U.S. President Donald Trump (not seen) on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., before his departure to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 29, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Close
14 / 19
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Handout via REUTERS

Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, April 07, 2017
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a forward operating base near Qayyarah West in Iraq, April 4, 2017. DoD/Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Dominique A. Pineiro/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 19
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway holds up a memorandum from the Justice Department's Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein critical of Comey's position as director of the FBI at the White House May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway holds up a memorandum from the Justice Department's Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein critical of Comey's position as director of the FBI at the White House May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Thursday, May 11, 2017
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway holds up a memorandum from the Justice Department's Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein critical of Comey's position as director of the FBI at the White House May 10, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
16 / 19
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / Tuesday, April 11, 2017
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airport in Moscow, Russia April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Close
17 / 19
White House advisor Omarosa Manigault (L-R), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the President Hope Hicks board Air Force One to return with President Donald Trump to Washington from Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House advisor Omarosa Manigault (L-R), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the President Hope Hicks board Air Force One to return with President Donald Trump to Washington from Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, July 26, 2017
White House advisor Omarosa Manigault (L-R), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the President Hope Hicks board Air Force One to return with President Donald Trump to Washington from Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport in Vienna, Ohio, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
18 / 19
President Donald Trump, along with (R-L) White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, walk through the colonnade as they depart the White House March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Donald Trump, along with (R-L) White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, walk through the colonnade as they depart the White House March 15, 2017....more

Reuters / Wednesday, March 15, 2017
President Donald Trump, along with (R-L) White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and White House Senior Advisor Stephen Miller, walk through the colonnade as they depart the White House March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

Next Slideshows

Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...

29 Jul 2017
Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

29 Jul 2017
World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

28 Jul 2017
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into...

28 Jul 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John Kelly in his place in a major shakeup of his top team.

Battle for Raqqa

Battle for Raqqa

Fighters from the Syrian Democratic Force on the streets of Islamic State's de facto capital in Syria.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

The long journey to school

The long journey to school

Children overcome great obstacles as they make their way to school.

Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Artists use the human body as a canvas during the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

World Aquatics Championships

World Aquatics Championships

Highlights from the 2017 FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest.

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into political turmoil after a period of relative stability.

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded cluster bombs left by air strikes.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast