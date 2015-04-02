Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 2, 2015 | 8:32pm IST

The prettiest pig

A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary March 31, 2015. The contest was organized to mark April Fools' Day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary March 31, 2015. The contest was organized to mark April Fools' Day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary March 31, 2015. The contest was organized to mark April Fools' Day. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
1 / 11
A pig walks a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A pig walks a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A pig walks a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 11
A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
3 / 11
A pig is seen before it competes in a beauty contest for pigs at a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A pig is seen before it competes in a beauty contest for pigs at a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A pig is seen before it competes in a beauty contest for pigs at a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 11
Members of the jury pose with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Members of the jury pose with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
Members of the jury pose with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 11
A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
6 / 11
A man carries a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A man carries a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A man carries a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
7 / 11
A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member of the jury poses with the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
8 / 11
A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A jury panel judges a competitor during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 11
A member of the jury awards the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A member of the jury awards the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member of the jury awards the winner of a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 11
A pig walks along a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A pig walks along a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A pig walks along a red carpet as it competes during a beauty contest held for pigs in a farm in Hajmas, southwest Hungary on March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Pakistan Fashion Week

Pakistan Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Pakistan Fashion Week

Pakistan Fashion Week

Snapshots from the Fashion Pakistan Week (FPW) in Karachi.

02 Apr 2015
Children of North Korea

Children of North Korea

Young citizens of North Korea at school, at work and at play.

02 Apr 2015
Best of Banksy

Best of Banksy

Works from the elusive British street artist.

01 Apr 2015
Bald eagles back in NY

Bald eagles back in NY

After decades of protection and conservation efforts the birds have successfully rebounded with many nesting along the shores of the lower Hudson River where in...

01 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast