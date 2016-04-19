The princes and the force
Britain's Prince William, smiles at droid BB-8 during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince Harry sits in an A-wing fighter as he talks with actor Mark Hamill during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William holds a light sabre during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince Harry meets Chewbacca during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Britain's Prince William is shown props including Chewbacca's crossbow during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William speaks with actor Mark Hamill as Prince Harry speaks with actor John Boyega during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince Harry takes a closer look at a robotic mask during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William speaks with actor John Boyega (C) and Episode VIII director Rian Johnson (2nd L) during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
(L-R) Actor Mark Hamill, director Rian Johnson, Prince Harry, Prince William, actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016....more
Actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley speak while Prince Harry talks with Chewbacca during tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
