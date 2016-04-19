Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Apr 19, 2016 | 9:25pm IST

The princes and the force

Britain's Prince William, smiles at droid BB-8 during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Britain's Prince William, smiles at droid BB-8 during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Prince William, smiles at droid BB-8 during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
1 / 13
Prince Harry sits in an A-wing fighter as he talks with actor Mark Hamill during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince Harry sits in an A-wing fighter as he talks with actor Mark Hamill during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince Harry sits in an A-wing fighter as he talks with actor Mark Hamill during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
2 / 13
Prince William holds a light sabre during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince William holds a light sabre during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince William holds a light sabre during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
3 / 13
Prince Harry meets Chewbacca during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince Harry meets Chewbacca during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince Harry meets Chewbacca during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
4 / 13
Britain's Prince William is shown props including Chewbacca's crossbow during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Britain's Prince William is shown props including Chewbacca's crossbow during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Britain's Prince William is shown props including Chewbacca's crossbow during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
5 / 13
Prince William speaks with actor Mark Hamill as Prince Harry speaks with actor John Boyega during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince William speaks with actor Mark Hamill as Prince Harry speaks with actor John Boyega during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince William speaks with actor Mark Hamill as Prince Harry speaks with actor John Boyega during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
6 / 13
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
7 / 13
Prince Harry takes a closer look at a robotic mask during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince Harry takes a closer look at a robotic mask during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince Harry takes a closer look at a robotic mask during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
8 / 13
Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince William is hugged by Chewbacca as British actor John Boyega smiles during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
9 / 13
Prince William speaks with actor John Boyega (C) and Episode VIII director Rian Johnson (2nd L) during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince William speaks with actor John Boyega (C) and Episode VIII director Rian Johnson (2nd L) during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince William speaks with actor John Boyega (C) and Episode VIII director Rian Johnson (2nd L) during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
10 / 13
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Prince William tries a light sabre against his brother Prince Harry during a visit to the Star Wars film set at Pinewood Studios near Iver Heath, west of London, Britain, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
11 / 13
(L-R) Actor Mark Hamill, director Rian Johnson, Prince Harry, Prince William, actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

(L-R) Actor Mark Hamill, director Rian Johnson, Prince Harry, Prince William, actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
(L-R) Actor Mark Hamill, director Rian Johnson, Prince Harry, Prince William, actor John Boyega, Chewbacca and actress Daisy Ridley pose during a tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
12 / 13
Actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley speak while Prince Harry talks with Chewbacca during tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley speak while Prince Harry talks with Chewbacca during tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, April 19, 2016
Actors John Boyega and Daisy Ridley speak while Prince Harry talks with Chewbacca during tour of the Star Wars sets at Pinewood studios in Iver Heath, west of London, Britain on April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Adrian Dennis/Pool
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Celebrity stumpers

Celebrity stumpers

Next Slideshows

Celebrity stumpers

Celebrity stumpers

Notable names show their support to the 2016 presidential candidates.

15 Apr 2016
William and Kate in Assam

William and Kate in Assam

British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton go on a safari at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

14 Apr 2016
50 years of James Bond style

50 years of James Bond style

An exhibition of over 500 objects from 50 years of Agent 007 are on display in Paris.

14 Apr 2016
The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere

The Huntsman: Winter's War premiere

Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain and Chris Hemsworth hit the red carpet.

12 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast