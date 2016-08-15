Edition:
The proposal Olympics

He Zi of China recieves a marriage proposal from Olympic diver Qin Kai of China after the medal ceremony for the 3m springboard. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
He Zi of China accepted Qin's proposal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
Brazilian women's rugby player Isadora Cerullo melted hearts when she accepted a marriage proposal from her girlfriend at the medals ceremony for the first Olympic rugby sevens competition. Television cameras and photographers captured the moment that Marjorie Enya, a manager at the Deodoro stadium in Rio where the competition was played, took the microphone to pop the question to her girlfriend of two years on the pitch. A tearful Cerullo accepted and, with no ring, 28-year-old Enya tied a ribbon to her finger. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Tuesday, August 09, 2016
Men's Australian water polo teammates stand in the tribune ahead of the women's water polo quarterfinal. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Tuesday, August 16, 2016
After Britain's Charlotte Dujardin finished her high-scoring freestyle dressage test, cameras zoomed in on her long-time partner in the stands holding up a sign saying "Will you marry me now?" Dujardin, who claimed her second straight Olympic individual gold in the sport on Monday, said she already had a ring on her finger and planned to marry the South African Dean Wyatt next year. "He asked me actually just before London and I said yes," said Dujardin after the medals ceremony, referring to the last Olympics in 2012. "I don't think he believed it was going to happen so I think he has made it so public that now I am certainly going to do it" REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Monday, August 15, 2016
