The Pyongyang skyline
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The Pyongyang skyline is rising - and not just with the trophy structures that represent the North...more
Solar panels are installed on residential buildings in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. In a comparison of photos taken by Reuters this week and on a visit to Pyongyang last October, several new high-rises of 20 or more stories have...more
Newly built buildings of Mirae Scientists Street are seen on the banks of Taedong River in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. The construction, mostly of what look to be apartments, is despite tightened U.N. sanctions against isolated North...more
Morning fog blankets central Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen from inside another hotel's room in Pyongyang, North Korea May 7, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the completed Mirae Scientists Street in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released October 21, 2015. The new construction is further evidence of the rising role of a market economy that has yet to be fully recognized by the government but...more
The 170-metre (558-feet) tall Juche Tower is reflected in Taedong River as morning fog blankets Pyongyang, North Korea May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A view of the Sci-Tech Complex is shown in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang October 28, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen behind residential building in Pyongyang, May 5, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
People pass in front of the building decorated with slogan "The great comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il will be with us forever" and their pictures in central Pyongyang, May 3, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Laborers work on a construction site in central Pyongyang, North Korea May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Monument to the Foundation of the Workers' Party is photographed in Pyongyang, October 11, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A picture of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung decorates a building in Pyongyang early October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Soldiers and military band pack their stuff before a grand stand decorated with portraits of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung (L) and former leader Kim Jong-il after a parade in Pyongyang October 10, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The sun sets behind chimneys in Pyongyang, May 4, 2016. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Commuters make their way through a subway station visited by foreign reporters during a government organized tour in Pyongyang, North Korea October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A newly built residential building is seen at sunrise in central Pyongyang, October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Taxis are parked outside a train station in downtown Pyongyang late October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Spectators watch people use The Munsu Water Park in Pyongyang in this undated photo released October 16, 2013. REUTERS/KCNA
Fireworks explode in the sky over high rise buildings in Pyongyang in this undated photo released January 1, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
Members of the women's union take part in a dancing party at the plaza of the Arch of Triumph for the 83rd anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army (KPA), in Pyongyang, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
The top of the 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel, the highest building under construction in North Korea, is seen in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
North Koreans celebrate the New Year by visiting statues of North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung and former leader Kim Jong Il at Mansudae hill in Pyongyang, January 1, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
General view of the May Day Stadium undergoing remodeling in this undated photo released June 20, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un provides field guidance to the Wonsan Baby Home and Orphanage in the run-up to a ceremony for their completion, in this undated photo released June 2, 2015. REUTERS/KCNA
"Soldier-builders" perform their morning activities on the banks of Taedong River in Pyongyang, North Korea early October 9, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Solar panels face the sun from balconies of an apartment building in Mangyongdae District, Pyongyang August 27, 2014. In a country notorious for a lack of electricity, many North Koreans are taking power into their hands by installing cheap household...more
A view shows spectators at the remodelled May Day Stadium in Pyongyang, during a women's soccer match between the national team and the Wolmido team, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
Taxis are driven on an almost empty avenue in central Pyongyang, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
