Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Jun 11, 2015 | 2:05am IST

The race for asylum

Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, arrives at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Last month, Dejen Asefaw was rescued with hundreds of other migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and brought to Sicily. The 24-year-old graduate from Eritrea, who endured forced military service and prison at home, hopes to be granted asylum in Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, arrives at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Last month, Dejen Asefaw was rescued with hundreds of other migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and brought to Sicily. The 24-year-old...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, arrives at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Last month, Dejen Asefaw was rescued with hundreds of other migrants in the Mediterranean Sea and brought to Sicily. The 24-year-old graduate from Eritrea, who endured forced military service and prison at home, hopes to be granted asylum in Europe. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
1 / 13
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, receives a pullover from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. But instead of applying for refugee status in the country where he landed, as European law dictates, Asefaw made his way to just south of the Austrian border. He hoped to cross into Austria and travel through Germany to Sweden, where his brother lives. There, he planned to identify himself to authorities and request asylum. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, receives a pullover from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. But instead of applying for refugee status in the country where he landed, as European law dictates, Asefaw...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, receives a pullover from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. But instead of applying for refugee status in the country where he landed, as European law dictates, Asefaw made his way to just south of the Austrian border. He hoped to cross into Austria and travel through Germany to Sweden, where his brother lives. There, he planned to identify himself to authorities and request asylum. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
2 / 13
A migrant shows his train ticket to Germany, as he waits to take the train from the Italian border at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015.Waiting on a train platform a few days ago, the South Tyrol's snowcapped peaks shining in the distance, Asefaw said it was easy to avoid being registered in Italy. "No one forces you to give your fingerprints," he said, before explaining how he paid people smugglers more than $5,000 for his journey to Europe. "Surviving the journey was a miracle." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant shows his train ticket to Germany, as he waits to take the train from the Italian border at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015.Waiting on a train platform a few days ago, the South Tyrol's snowcapped peaks shining in the distance,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A migrant shows his train ticket to Germany, as he waits to take the train from the Italian border at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015.Waiting on a train platform a few days ago, the South Tyrol's snowcapped peaks shining in the distance, Asefaw said it was easy to avoid being registered in Italy. "No one forces you to give your fingerprints," he said, before explaining how he paid people smugglers more than $5,000 for his journey to Europe. "Surviving the journey was a miracle." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
3 / 13
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Asefaw's journey north exposes one of the biggest flaws in Europe's approach to migrants. A shipwreck that killed some 800 migrants in April prompted European Union countries to triple funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean to help Greek and Italian authorities cope with thousands of arrivals each month. To further ease the burden on southern countries, the 28-nation EU has proposed redistributing tens of thousands of migrants among its member states. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Asefaw's journey north exposes one of the biggest flaws in Europe's approach to migrants. A shipwreck that...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (2nd L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Asefaw's journey north exposes one of the biggest flaws in Europe's approach to migrants. A shipwreck that killed some 800 migrants in April prompted European Union countries to triple funding for rescue missions in the Mediterranean to help Greek and Italian authorities cope with thousands of arrivals each month. To further ease the burden on southern countries, the 28-nation EU has proposed redistributing tens of thousands of migrants among its member states. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
4 / 13
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. While most of Europe agrees more needs to be done to rescue people at sea, the EU is deeply at odds over how to cope with them once they are ashore � a divide that reflects both the difficulties of European policy making and the rising tide of anti-immigration sentiment sweeping the continent. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. While most of Europe agrees more needs to be...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A policeman stands in front of a door of a train ready to go to Munich, Germany, as he blocks migrants without the proper documentation from getting on it, at Brenner railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. While most of Europe agrees more needs to be done to rescue people at sea, the EU is deeply at odds over how to cope with them once they are ashore � a divide that reflects both the difficulties of European policy making and the rising tide of anti-immigration sentiment sweeping the continent. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
5 / 13
Migrants take a rest as they arrive at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. EU asylum rules, known as the Dublin Regulation, were first drafted in the early 1990s and require people seeking refuge to do so in the European country where they first set foot. Northern European countries defend the policy as a way to prevent multiple applications across the continent. Some are upset with what they see as Italy's lax attitude to registering asylum seekers. Earlier this year, French police stopped about 1,000 migrants near the border and returned them to Italy. Smaller round-ups happen daily in Austria, with migrants returned to the Italian side of the Brennero pass. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants take a rest as they arrive at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. EU asylum rules, known as the Dublin Regulation, were first drafted in the early 1990s and require people seeking refuge to do so in the European...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Migrants take a rest as they arrive at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. EU asylum rules, known as the Dublin Regulation, were first drafted in the early 1990s and require people seeking refuge to do so in the European country where they first set foot. Northern European countries defend the policy as a way to prevent multiple applications across the continent. Some are upset with what they see as Italy's lax attitude to registering asylum seekers. Earlier this year, French police stopped about 1,000 migrants near the border and returned them to Italy. Smaller round-ups happen daily in Austria, with migrants returned to the Italian side of the Brennero pass. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
6 / 13
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italy, which receives the bulk of seaborne migrants, says the law is unfair and logistically impossible. It wants a major rethink. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italy, which receives the bulk of seaborne migrants, says the law is unfair and logistically impossible. It wants a...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, makes a phone call as he waits at the Brenner railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italy, which receives the bulk of seaborne migrants, says the law is unfair and logistically impossible. It wants a major rethink. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
7 / 13
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italian officials say they are stepping up efforts to fingerprint all migrants and potential asylum seekers, but estimate that between a quarter and half of all those who land in Italy dodge the rules. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italian officials say they are stepping up efforts to fingerprint all migrants and potential asylum seekers, but estimate that between a quarter and half of all those who...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A migrant waits at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Italian officials say they are stepping up efforts to fingerprint all migrants and potential asylum seekers, but estimate that between a quarter and half of all those who land in Italy dodge the rules. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
8 / 13
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, gets a piece of clothing from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Part of the problem, says Fulvio Coslovi, a secretary for the Coisp police union in Bolzano, is that it is not a crime in Italy for migrants to refuse fingerprinting, which is how the EU keeps track of where someone enters the bloc. Police, therefore, do not typically force people to register. Coslovi said that the failure to identify migrants helps Italy. "Italy would like to rescue the migrants, but not take care of them," Coslovi said. "In other words, we want them to disappear." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, gets a piece of clothing from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Part of the problem, says Fulvio Coslovi, a secretary for the Coisp police union in Bolzano, is that it...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (L), a 24-year-old Eritrean, gets a piece of clothing from a volunteer at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Part of the problem, says Fulvio Coslovi, a secretary for the Coisp police union in Bolzano, is that it is not a crime in Italy for migrants to refuse fingerprinting, which is how the EU keeps track of where someone enters the bloc. Police, therefore, do not typically force people to register. Coslovi said that the failure to identify migrants helps Italy. "Italy would like to rescue the migrants, but not take care of them," Coslovi said. "In other words, we want them to disappear." REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
9 / 13
Migrants validate their train tickets at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Of the more than 170,000 migrants who reached Italy by boat last year, according to Eurostat, only a third sought asylum there. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants validate their train tickets at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Of the more than 170,000 migrants who reached Italy by boat last year, according to Eurostat, only a third sought asylum there. REUTERS/Stefano...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Migrants validate their train tickets at the Bolzano railway station, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Of the more than 170,000 migrants who reached Italy by boat last year, according to Eurostat, only a third sought asylum there. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
10 / 13
A volunteer talks to a group of migrants as police officers stand in front of the door of a train bound for Munich, Germany, at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. In 2014, some 625,000 people sought asylum in the EU, according to the Eurostat agency. Just under a third, or 200,000, applied in Germany alone, while Sweden received 81,000 applications, the highest number as a proportion of population. Sweden has 9.5 million people, Germany more than 80 million. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A volunteer talks to a group of migrants as police officers stand in front of the door of a train bound for Munich, Germany, at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. In 2014, some 625,000 people sought asylum in the EU, according to the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
A volunteer talks to a group of migrants as police officers stand in front of the door of a train bound for Munich, Germany, at Bolzano railway station, Italy May 28, 2015. In 2014, some 625,000 people sought asylum in the EU, according to the Eurostat agency. Just under a third, or 200,000, applied in Germany alone, while Sweden received 81,000 applications, the highest number as a proportion of population. Sweden has 9.5 million people, Germany more than 80 million. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
11 / 13
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Most migrants give their fingerprints only where they want asylum. In recent years, Syrians and Eritreans � the most likely to be recognized as refugees in Europe � have either refused to be fingerprinted in Italy or even burned their fingertips to avoid identification, according to an Italian police memorandum sent to local offices last year. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Most migrants give their fingerprints only where they want asylum. In recent years, Syrians and Eritreans � the most...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Dejen Asefaw (R), a 24-year-old Eritrean, travels by train with his girlfriend from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. Most migrants give their fingerprints only where they want asylum. In recent years, Syrians and Eritreans � the most likely to be recognized as refugees in Europe � have either refused to be fingerprinted in Italy or even burned their fingertips to avoid identification, according to an Italian police memorandum sent to local offices last year. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
12 / 13
Migrants travel on a train from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. To try to address the issue, the European Commission recently proposed that the EU set up and help manage identification centers in countries such as Italy and Greece, where the bulk of migrants arrive. The EU plan recommends allowing detention, the use of force, and ultimately deportation of those who refuse to be fingerprinted - a sharp contrast to the open immigration centers that currently shelter almost 80,000 in Italy. Should the EU adopt stricter registration procedures, the number of people applying for asylum in southern countries would likely rise, while those applying in northern states should fall. To help balance the burden, the commission wants to redistribute 40,000 Eritrean and Syrian asylum seekers in Italy and Greece across the EU over the next two years. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Migrants travel on a train from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. To try to address the issue, the European Commission recently proposed that the EU set up and help manage identification centers in countries such as Italy and Greece,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 10, 2015
Migrants travel on a train from Bolzano to Brenner, northern Italy, May 28, 2015. To try to address the issue, the European Commission recently proposed that the EU set up and help manage identification centers in countries such as Italy and Greece, where the bulk of migrants arrive. The EU plan recommends allowing detention, the use of force, and ultimately deportation of those who refuse to be fingerprinted - a sharp contrast to the open immigration centers that currently shelter almost 80,000 in Italy. Should the EU adopt stricter registration procedures, the number of people applying for asylum in southern countries would likely rise, while those applying in northern states should fall. To help balance the burden, the commission wants to redistribute 40,000 Eritrean and Syrian asylum seekers in Italy and Greece across the EU over the next two years. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
13 / 13
View Again
View Next
Remembering Germanwings victims

Remembering Germanwings victims

Next Slideshows

Remembering Germanwings victims

Remembering Germanwings victims

Forty four coffins with the victims' remains from the Germanwings crash were flown from France to Germany.

10 Jun 2015
Escaping ISIS

Escaping ISIS

Thousands of Syrians cross into Turkey fleeing battles pitting Islamist insurgents against Kurdish and opposition forces.

10 Jun 2015
Ukraine fuel depot blaze

Ukraine fuel depot blaze

A massive fire at a Ukrainian fuel depot continues burning after a powerful explosion.

10 Jun 2015
Squeezed out in Rio

Squeezed out in Rio

Residents of the Vila Autodromo favela have been threatened with eviction and required to move due to construction for the 2016 Olympics.

10 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast