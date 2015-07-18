The Rath Yatra
Hindu devotees carry trays of offerings as they wait to participate in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A Hindu devotee seeks blessings from the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees raise their hands and shout religious slogans during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees hold a rope as they wait to pull the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Kolkata, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" (C), or the chariot of Subhadra, sister of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees pull the "Rath" (C, top), or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Hindu devotees dance as they take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A Hindu devotee performs with fire during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees take part in the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Indian fire servicemen sprays water on devotees during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Devotees raise their hands as they worship during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Puri, India, July 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
