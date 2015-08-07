The Republican debates
Donald Trump (L) talks with fellow candidate and former Jeb Bush during a commercial break at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich pose at the start of the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Rand Paul answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Scott Walker (L) gets a touch-up from a television makeup artist as Donald Trump (R) talks to him in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump pauses at his podium during the debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Kasich answers a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Scott Walker, Donald Trump, Jeb Bush, Mike Huckabee, Ted Cruz, Rand Paul and John Kasich debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Donald Trump (C) answers a question as fellow candidates Scott Walker (L) and Jeb Bush (R) listen at the first official debate in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jim Gilmore (L) and Bobby Jindal (R) look on as fellow candidates, Lindsey Graham (2nd from L) and Rick Perry, clasp hands as they talk in the midst of a break at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates held before the first official...more
Carly Fiorina responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Audience members listen during a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bobby Jindal (L) and Rick Perry speak during a commercial break In Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Candidates (L-R) Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron...more
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate businessman Donald Trump is bathed in red light as he talks with fellow candidates during a commercial break in the midst of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S....more
Mirrors in the Quicken Loans Arena reflect large screen television images of George Pataki as he responds to a question in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bobby Jindal (C) arrives on stage along with Jim Gilmore (L), Rick Perry (2nd R) and Rick Santorum (R) before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Lindsey Graham criticizes Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as he responds to a question at a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
George Pataki (R) gets a touch up by a makeup artist in the midst of a commercial break in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and businessman Donald Trump reacts near the end of the debate after realizing that a slew of criticisms spoken by fellow candidate and former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee (not pictured) were not aimed...more
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette Dousdebes greet New Jersey Governor and fellow candidate Chris Christie (R) at the conclusion of the first official Republican presidential candidates debate...more
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015....more
Republican 2016 U.S. presidential candidate U.S. Senator Rand Paul answers a question at the first official Republican presidential candidates debate of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jim Gilmore, Lindsey Graham, Bobby Jindal, Rick Perry, Rick Santorum, Carly Fiorina and George Pataki pose before the start of a Fox-sponsored forum for lower polling candidates in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Ted Cruz talk to reporters in the media center in Cleveland, Ohio, August 6, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
