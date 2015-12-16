Edition:
The Republican debates

Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump reacts to a comment from Ben Carson and reaches over to him in the midst of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump and Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the press room. REUTERS/David Becker

Donald Trump and Jeb Bush are seen debating on video monitors in the press room. REUTERS/David Becker
Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz hold their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Ted Cruz hold their hands over their hearts for the singing of the national anthem before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump, Chris Christie and Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump responds to criticism from Jeb Bush as Ted Cruz looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump responds to criticism from Jeb Bush as Ted Cruz looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush and Donald Trump talk at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump and Ted Cruz check their watches during a commercial break as Ben Carson looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump and Ted Cruz check their watches during a commercial break as Ben Carson looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump points at Jeb Bush as they shake hands at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump points at Jeb Bush as they shake hands at the end of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Chris Christie during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump reaches out to Ted Cruz as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump reaches out to Ted Cruz as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump talks with Ben Carson during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump talks with Ben Carson during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Ted Cruz as Jeb Bush looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Donald Trump reaches out to shake hands with Ted Cruz as Jeb Bush looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush walk around the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump and Jeb Bush walk around the stage during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Marco Rubio speaks during the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush applaud as they pose together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and Jeb Bush applaud as they pose together before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Ted Cruz arrives onstage before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Ted Cruz arrives onstage before the start of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Rand Paul pose before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

John Kasich, Carly Fiorina, Marco Rubio, Ben Carson, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Jeb Bush, Chris Christie and Rand Paul pose before the start of the debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Huckabee speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates held before the Republican presidential debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Huckabee speaks during a forum for lower polling candidates held before the Republican presidential debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rick Santorum speaks as Lindsey Graham listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rick Santorum speaks as Lindsey Graham listens. REUTERS/Mike Blake
George Pataki and Mike Huckabee share a laugh as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

George Pataki and Mike Huckabee share a laugh as they talk during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham shake hands during a commercial break as Rick Santorum looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham shake hands during a commercial break as Rick Santorum looks on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum pose together before a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker

Mike Huckabee and Rick Santorum pose together before a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker
George Pataki answers a question from debate moderator and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. REUTERS/Mike Blake

George Pataki answers a question from debate moderator and CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Lindsey Graham has his tie straightened by a debate staff member during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Lindsey Graham has his tie straightened by a debate staff member during a commercial break. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rick Santorum arrives onstage to participate in a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker

Rick Santorum arrives onstage to participate in a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/David Becker
Ayla Brown sings "God Bless America" prior to the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ayla Brown sings "God Bless America" prior to the start of a forum for lower polling candidates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Rick Santorum answers a question from debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (foreground) as Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham look on. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Rick Santorum answers a question from debate moderator Wolf Blitzer (foreground) as Mike Huckabee and Lindsey Graham look on. REUTERS/Mike Blake
CNN's Wolf Blitzer begins to moderate. REUTERS/David Becker

CNN's Wolf Blitzer begins to moderate. REUTERS/David Becker
General view of the venue as CNN's Wolf Blitzer moderates. REUTERS/Mike Blake

General view of the venue as CNN's Wolf Blitzer moderates. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ben Carson is interviewed prior to the Republican Presidential Debate. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Protester Raquel Cruz-Juarez joins others on the streets outside the Venetian Hotel, the site of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Protester Raquel Cruz-Juarez joins others on the streets outside the Venetian Hotel, the site of the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
Decorations are seen behind the scenes at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker

Decorations are seen behind the scenes at the debate. REUTERS/David Becker
