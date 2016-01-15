The Republican debates
Donald Trump stands between rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Marco Rubio (L) steps into a conversation between Donald Trump (C) and rival and Jeb Bush (R) during a break in the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall...more
Chris Christie (L) and Marco Rubio speak simultaneously during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump gestures as he speaks at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz waves to the crowd at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump (L) speaks as rival candidate Ted Cruz looks on during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley talks to people in the audience during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump gestures towards rivals Marco Rubio (L) and Ted Cruz (R) during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Members of the audience listen as candidates discuss topics at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump speaks as he stands amongst six rivals for the Republican presidential nomination during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Jeb Bush speaks at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican U.S. presidential candidates (L-R) John Kasich, Chris Christie, Marco Rubio, Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Dr. Ben Carson and Jeb Bush listen to the National Anthem before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates...more
Ted Cruz gestures towards rival candidate Donald Trump (L) as he speaks at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
The audience listens as Republican U.S. presidential candidates discuss topics at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump speaks during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
An audience member listens as Republican presidential candidates discuss topics at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to the crowd during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Donald Trump (L) and Ted Cruz speak simultaneously at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Chris Christie speaks during the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Ted Cruz (2nd R) waves in front of rival candidate Donald Trump as they stand with fellow candidates (L-R) John Kasich, Chirs Christie, Marco Rubio and Dr. Ben Carson (R) as they pose together before the start of the Fox Business Network Republican...more
Marco Rubio (L) shakes hands with rival candidate Donald Trump at the conclusion of the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Mike Huckabee (L), Carly Fiorina and Rick Santorum pose together before the start of their debate for lower polling candidates at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016....more
Rick Santorum speaks during the forum for lower polling candidates at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Members of the audience listen as Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum for lower polling candidates at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016....more
Mike Huckabee speaks as Carly Fiorina listens during a forum for lower polling candidates at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Members of the audience listen as Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum for lower polling candidates at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016....more
Members of the audience listen as Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum for lower polling candidates at the Fox Business Network Republican presidential candidates debate in North Charleston, South Carolina January 14, 2016....more
