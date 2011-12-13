Edition:
The return of Newt Gingrich

<p>Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (L) waits with his wife Callista before his Lincoln-Douglas style debate with fellow Republican candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (L) waits with his wife Callista before his Lincoln-Douglas style debate with fellow Republican candidate former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidates former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (L) speaks as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich laughs during their Lincoln-Douglas style debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidates former Utah Governor Jon Huntsman (L) speaks as former House Speaker Newt Gingrich laughs during their Lincoln-Douglas style debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich (R) greets voters at Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Newt Gingrich (R) greets voters at Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA), talk during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Republican presidential candidates, former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-GA), talk during a break in the Republican Party presidential candidates debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Abigail Ziegler (R) poses for a photograph taken by her grandmother Carolyn Ball (L) before the start of an speech given by Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a campaign office opening in Urbandale, Iowa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Abigail Ziegler (R) poses for a photograph taken by her grandmother Carolyn Ball (L) before the start of an speech given by Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich at a campaign office opening in Urbandale, Iowa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista arrive at the Veterans for a Strong America Presidential Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista arrive at the Veterans for a Strong America Presidential Forum in Des Moines, Iowa, December 10, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich makes remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's (RJC) 2012 Republican Presidential Candidates Forum in Washington December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich makes remarks at the Republican Jewish Coalition's (RJC) 2012 Republican Presidential Candidates Forum in Washington December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) speaks to members of the media with Donald Trump after a meeting at Trump Towers on 5th Avenue in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich (R) speaks to members of the media with Donald Trump after a meeting at Trump Towers on 5th Avenue in New York, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich takes part in the "First in the South Presidential Candidate Series" during a town hall meeting in Newberry, South Carolina, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich takes part in the "First in the South Presidential Candidate Series" during a town hall meeting in Newberry, South Carolina, November 29, 2011. REUTERS/Mary Ann Chastain

<p>Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich takes the stage upon arriving at the CNN GOP National Security debate in Washington, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Republican presidential candidate former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich takes the stage upon arriving at the CNN GOP National Security debate in Washington, November 22, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Newt Gingrich speaks at the New Hampshire Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

<p>Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich laughs while talking with supporters at the First Coast Tea Party town hall meeting at Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Daron Dean </p>

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich laughs while talking with supporters at the First Coast Tea Party town hall meeting at Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Daron Dean

<p>Buttons in support of Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich are seen for sale before the former speaker of The House spoke at the First Coast Tea Party town hall meeting at Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Daron Dean </p>

Buttons in support of Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich are seen for sale before the former speaker of The House spoke at the First Coast Tea Party town hall meeting at Jacksonville Landing in Jacksonville, Florida November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Daron Dean

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich listens to remarks at the annual Republican Party of Iowa Ronald Reagan Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Newt Gingrich listens to remarks at the annual Republican Party of Iowa Ronald Reagan Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, November 4, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich delivers a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich delivers a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines August 12, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney (L) and Newt Gingrich (R) share a laugh with Ginrich's wife Callista after their debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidates Mitt Romney (L) and Newt Gingrich (R) share a laugh with Ginrich's wife Callista after their debate in Ames, Iowa, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jim Young

<p>Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich drives off in his car from a Washington hotel after speaking at the 51st Washington Conference with Laffer Associates, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidate Newt Gingrich drives off in his car from a Washington hotel after speaking at the 51st Washington Conference with Laffer Associates, May 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed

<p>Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich answers questions from reporters after a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

Former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich answers questions from reporters after a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington, March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

<p>Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich talks on his mobile phone outside a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, May 21, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich talks on his mobile phone outside a restaurant in Manchester, New Hampshire, May 21, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Gingrich supporter Susan Vaci shares a laugh with Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich during a bus ride campaign with other supporters around the Gingrich congressional district, October 31, 1998. REUTERS/Tami Chappell</p>

Gingrich supporter Susan Vaci shares a laugh with Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich during a bus ride campaign with other supporters around the Gingrich congressional district, October 31, 1998. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

<p>Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich looks out of a window during a tour of Kilkenny Castle while on a visit to Ireland, August 9, 1998. REUTERS/Mike Brown</p>

Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich looks out of a window during a tour of Kilkenny Castle while on a visit to Ireland, August 9, 1998. REUTERS/Mike Brown

<p>Jay Leno listens as House Speaker Newt Gingrich tells a joke during the taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno", April 13, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser </p>

Jay Leno listens as House Speaker Newt Gingrich tells a joke during the taping of "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno", April 13, 1998. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

<p>House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses Republican tax proposals and retirement benefits during a meeting of his party's caucus, April 1, 1998. REUTERS/Mark Wilson </p>

House Speaker Newt Gingrich discusses Republican tax proposals and retirement benefits during a meeting of his party's caucus, April 1, 1998. REUTERS/Mark Wilson

<p>President Bill Clinton hands a copy of his State of the Union speech to Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, January 27, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

President Bill Clinton hands a copy of his State of the Union speech to Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich, January 27, 1998. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich toast as President Clinton watches in Statuary Hall, following the president's inauguration for a second term, January 20, 1997. REUTERS/Pool </p>

First lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and House Speaker Newt Gingrich toast as President Clinton watches in Statuary Hall, following the president's inauguration for a second term, January 20, 1997. REUTERS/Pool

<p>House Speaker Newt Gingrich swears in members of the 105th Congress, after having been narrowly re-elected as Speaker with a vote of 216, to 205, January 7, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

House Speaker Newt Gingrich swears in members of the 105th Congress, after having been narrowly re-elected as Speaker with a vote of 216, to 205, January 7, 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee

<p>President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore talk with House Speaker Newt Gingrich as Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole looks on, at the White House, December 19, 1995. REUTERS/Mike Theiler </p>

President Bill Clinton and Vice President Al Gore talk with House Speaker Newt Gingrich as Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole looks on, at the White House, December 19, 1995. REUTERS/Mike Theiler

<p>Then House Speaker Newt Gingrich and President Bill Clinton share a laugh as Gingrich speaks to senior citizens at a question and answer session held at a senior citizens center in Claremont, New Hampshire, June 11, 1995. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Then House Speaker Newt Gingrich and President Bill Clinton share a laugh as Gingrich speaks to senior citizens at a question and answer session held at a senior citizens center in Claremont, New Hampshire, June 11, 1995. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

