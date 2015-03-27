Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Mar 27, 2015 | 10:52pm IST

The rich give away their wealth

Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining the roster of the very rich who are giving away their wealth. Fortune magazine cited the head of the world's largest technology corporation as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for change," Cook told the magazine. The 54-year-old's revelation is an example of the increasingly public philanthropy of the world's richest people. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining the roster of the very rich who are giving away their wealth. Fortune magazine cited the head of the world's largest technology corporation as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity -...more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining the roster of the very rich who are giving away their wealth. Fortune magazine cited the head of the world's largest technology corporation as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for change," Cook told the magazine. The 54-year-old's revelation is an example of the increasingly public philanthropy of the world's richest people. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 19
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
2 / 19
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2011
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Close
3 / 19
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
4 / 19
Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, part of the family that owns Walmart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, part of the family that owns Walmart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, part of the family that owns Walmart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
5 / 19
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Thursday, October 09, 2014
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Close
6 / 19
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
7 / 19
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
8 / 19
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
9 / 19
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
10 / 19
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Close
11 / 19
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
12 / 19
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew

Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew
Close
13 / 19
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Close
14 / 19
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2013
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Close
15 / 19
Hedge fund manager George Soros. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Hedge fund manager George Soros. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
Hedge fund manager George Soros. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Close
16 / 19
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
17 / 19
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Close
18 / 19
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2012
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
India this week

India this week

Next Slideshows

India this week

India this week

Some of our best pictures from this week.

27 Mar 2015
Rebel finance minister

Rebel finance minister

Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis isn't your typical budget-maker.

27 Mar 2015
Building collapse in New York

Building collapse in New York

A residential apartment building collapses in New York City's East Village.

27 Mar 2015
In pursuit of Kurdish peace

In pursuit of Kurdish peace

Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.

26 Mar 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast