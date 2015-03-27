The rich give away their wealth
Apple CEO Tim Cook is joining the roster of the very rich who are giving away their wealth. Fortune magazine cited the head of the world's largest technology corporation as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity -...more
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, part of the family that owns Walmart. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her husband David Goldberg, CEO of SurveyMonkey, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Hedge fund manager George Soros. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
India this week
Some of our best pictures from this week.
Rebel finance minister
Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis isn't your typical budget-maker.
Building collapse in New York
A residential apartment building collapses in New York City's East Village.
In pursuit of Kurdish peace
Inside a community of Kurds in Turkey's southeast.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.