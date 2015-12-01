Edition:
The rich give away their wealth

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The couple's announcement is the latest example of the increasingly public philanthropy of the world's richest people. REUTERS/Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg

Reuters / Wednesday, December 02, 2015
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. In addition to the Giving Pledge, the couple gave away $1.3 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2011
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett gave away $2.8 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Monday, May 05, 2014
Fortune magazine cited Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for change," Cook told the magazine. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 28, 2014
The Walton family, including Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, the clan who owns Walmart, gave away $375 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Saturday, June 08, 2013
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 12, 2014
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Wednesday, September 18, 2013
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her late husband David Goldberg, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, July 09, 2014
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. He gave away $462 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Friday, February 28, 2014
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Reuters / Wednesday, January 14, 2015
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew

Reuters / Wednesday, May 01, 2013
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Reuters / Wednesday, March 27, 2013
Hedge fund manager George Soros gave away $733 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Wednesday, January 23, 2013
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Thursday, May 09, 2013
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2006
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell, with his wife Susan, started the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to improve the lives of children in urban poverty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Thursday, October 25, 2012
