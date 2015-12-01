The rich give away their wealth

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The...more

Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The couple's announcement is the latest example of the increasingly public philanthropy of the world's richest people. REUTERS/Courtesy of Mark Zuckerberg

