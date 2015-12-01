The rich give away their wealth
Mark Zuckerberg, founder and CEO of Facebook, and wife Priscilla Chan said they plan to give away 99 percent of their fortune in Facebook stock to a new charity the couple were creating, while announcing the birth of their first child on Tuesday. The...more
Billionaire financier Warren Buffett, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and his wife Melinda Gates are encouraging the very wealthy to give away at least half their worth in their lifetimes through the "Giving Pledge" campaign. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Melinda Gates and Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates. In addition to the Giving Pledge, the couple gave away $1.3 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Marcus Donner
Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett gave away $2.8 billion in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Fortune magazine cited Apple CEO Tim Cook as saying he planned to donate his estimated $785 million fortune to charity - after paying for his 10-year-old nephew's college education. "You want to be the pebble in the pond that creates the ripples for...more
The Walton family, including Jim Walton (L) and Alice Walton, the clan who owns Walmart, gave away $375 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Billionaire activist-investor Carl Icahn is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Virgin Group founder Richard Branson is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, and her late husband David Goldberg, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Former New York City Mayor and founder and CEO of Bloomberg, Michael Bloomberg, is part of The Giving Pledge. He gave away $462 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg and husband Barry Charles Diller, CEO of IAC/InterActiveCorp, are part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Energy entrepreneur T. Boone Pickens is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/David McNew
Media mogul Ted Turner is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Oracle co-founder and CEO Larry Ellison is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Hedge fund manager George Soros gave away $733 million in 2014, according to Forbes. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Activist investor Bill Ackman is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen is part of The Giving Pledge. REUTERS/Richard Clement
Michael Dell, founder and CEO of Dell, with his wife Susan, started the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation to improve the lives of children in urban poverty. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
