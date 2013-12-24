Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Dec 24, 2013 | 11:20am IST

The rise of Arvind Kejriwal

<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), speaks with the media after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), speaks with the media after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), speaks with the media after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
1 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), waves after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), waves after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), waves after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
2 / 18
<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, attend the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, attend the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, attend the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (front), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures after addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (front), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures after addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013....more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (front), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures after addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
4 / 18
<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, wave India's national flag during the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, wave India's national flag during the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December...more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, wave India's national flag during the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
5 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C, holding microphone), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, addresses the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (C, holding microphone), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, addresses the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013....more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (C, holding microphone), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, addresses the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
6 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures before addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures before addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures before addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
7 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (L), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, waves to his supporters after his election win against Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (L), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, waves to his supporters after his election win against Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (L), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, waves to his supporters after his election win against Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
8 / 18
<p>Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, hold brooms, the party's symbol, after Kejriwal's election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee</p>

Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, hold brooms, the party's symbol, after Kejriwal's election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, hold brooms, the party's symbol, after Kejriwal's election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Close
9 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur</p>

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur

Close
10 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shakes hands with a party volunteer outside the party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. POLITICS/ REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shakes hands with a party volunteer outside the party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. POLITICS/ REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shakes hands with a party volunteer outside the party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. POLITICS/ REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
11 / 18
<p>A wall clock carrying a portrait of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), and party symbol of a broom, lies on a table inside their party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

A wall clock carrying a portrait of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), and party symbol of a broom, lies on a table inside their party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

A wall clock carrying a portrait of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), and party symbol of a broom, lies on a table inside their party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
12 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, works on his laptop after his interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, works on his laptop after his interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, works on his laptop after his interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
13 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
14 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, is being detained by police during a protest march in New Delhi October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (C), a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, is being detained by police during a protest march in New Delhi October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (C), a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, is being detained by police during a protest march in New Delhi October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
15 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (C), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, is shielded from the police by his supporters during a protest against corruption near the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (C), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, is shielded from the police by his supporters during a protest against corruption near the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26,...more

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (C), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, is shielded from the police by his supporters during a protest against corruption near the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 18
<p>Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (R) speaks to Arvind Kejriwal, a member of his team during their hunger strike in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (R) speaks to Arvind Kejriwal, a member of his team during their hunger strike in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (R) speaks to Arvind Kejriwal, a member of his team during their hunger strike in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
17 / 18
<p>Arvind Kejriwal (R), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, who is on a hunger strike, speaks with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

Arvind Kejriwal (R), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, who is on a hunger strike, speaks with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Tuesday, December 24, 2013

Arvind Kejriwal (R), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, who is on a hunger strike, speaks with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Next Slideshows

Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Putin vs. Pussy Riot

Two members of the Russian punk protest band are freed from prison.

23 Dec 2013
Pussy Riot: The early years

Pussy Riot: The early years

The members of Pussy Riot before forming the punk band.

23 Dec 2013
The World of Robots

The World of Robots

A look at the new generation of supercool robots.

23 Dec 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Dec 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures