The rise of Arvind Kejriwal
Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), speaks with the media after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), waves after his meeting with the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung in New Delhi December 23, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, attend the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December 11, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Arvind Kejriwal (front), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures after addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013....more
Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, wave India's national flag during the first party workers' meeting after their party won 28 constituencies in the state assembly elections, in New Delhi December...more
Arvind Kejriwal (C, holding microphone), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, addresses the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013....more
Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, gestures before addressing the media after his election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan...more
Arvind Kejriwal (L), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, waves to his supporters after his election win against Delhi's Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, at his party office in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee more
Supporters of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, hold brooms, the party's symbol, after Kejriwal's election win against Delhi's chief minister Sheila Dikshit, in New Delhi December 8, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito...more
Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shows his ink-stained finger after casting his vote at a polling station in New Delhi December 4, 2013. REUTERS/Vijay Mathur
Arvind Kejriwal (C), leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party, shakes hands with a party volunteer outside the party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. POLITICS/ REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A wall clock carrying a portrait of Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the newly formed Aam Aadmi (Common Man) Party (AAP), and party symbol of a broom, lies on a table inside their party office in New Delhi October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, works on his laptop after his interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Arvind Kejriwal, a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, gestures as he speaks during an interview with Reuters in Ghaziabad on the outskirts of New Delhi October 22, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Arvind Kejriwal (C), a social activist and anti-corruption campaigner, is being detained by police during a protest march in New Delhi October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Arvind Kejriwal (C), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, is shielded from the police by his supporters during a protest against corruption near the residence of India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi August 26,...more
Veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare (R) speaks to Arvind Kejriwal, a member of his team during their hunger strike in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Arvind Kejriwal (R), a member of veteran Indian social activist Anna Hazare's team, who is on a hunger strike, speaks with Bollywood actor Anupam Kher in New Delhi August 2, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
