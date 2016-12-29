Edition:
The rise of Duterte

Mayor Rodrigo Duterte inspects the assault rifle of Senior Inspector Ronald Dela Rosa (L) after inspecting a crime scene in the village of Tamugan in Davao city in the southern Philippines. Looking on is Davao Police Chief Isidro Lapena (2nd, R). Picture taken in 1997.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Rodrigo Duterte poses for a picture in Davao city in the southern Philippines, following his appointment as Vice Mayor. Picture taken in 1987.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte poses with his Uzi submachine gun in the mountainous village of Carmen in the Baguio District of Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture taken in the mid 1990s.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte makes a "fist bump", his May presidential elections campaign gesture, with soldiers during a visit at Capinpin military camp in Tanay, Rizal in the Philippines August 24, 2016.

Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (L) inspects an assault rifle at a shooting range in Davao city in the southern Philippines with Regional Police Chief Miguel Abaya (C) and Metrodiscom chief Franco Calida. Picture taken in the late 1980s.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Soldiers listen as Davao city Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives a lecture on fighting the illegal drug trade during an anti-drug seminar in Davao City in southern Philippines. Picture taken in March 1998.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte gives Christmas gifts of cash to inmates in jail in Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture shot sometime in the mid-1990s.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte raises a middle finger thrust out in an obscene gesture as he speaks before local government officials in Davao city, in southern Philippines, September 20, 2016.

Wednesday, September 21, 2016
Then-local mayor of Davao city Rodrigo Duterte (R), aboard a helicopter, arrives at the provincial capitol in Tagum city, Davao del Norte, southern Philippines for the Regional Peace and Order Council meeting, April 20, 2015.

Thursday, December 29, 2016
Davao Mayor Zafiro Respicio (4th L) and Vice Mayor Rodrigo Duterte (2nd R) talk to feuding Bagobo tribes to settle a "Pangayaw" - or tribal war - in the hinterlands of Davao city in the southern Philippines. Picture taken sometime in 1987.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Rodrigo Duterte kisses the Philippine flag during a "Miting de Avance" (last political campaign rally) before the national elections at Rizal park in Manila in the Philippines May 7, 2016.

Saturday, May 07, 2016
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte look at weapons confiscated from kidnappers (not pictured) in Davao city in the southern Philippines July 11, 2013.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, his common-law wife Honeylet Avancena (R) and their daughter Veronica pose for a photograph during a Christmas party at Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines, December 20, 2016.

Thursday, December 22, 2016
Mayor Rodrigo Duterte holds a baby doll inside a new mobile pediatric clinic in Davao city in the southern Philippines June 29, 2015.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte points to a piece of paper containing a list of personalities he alleges are involved with the drug trade, as he delivers a speech during an awarding ceremony for outstanding Filipinos and organizations overseas, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016.

Monday, December 19, 2016
Soldiers gesture with a "fist bump", Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's May presidential election campaign gesture, at the military's Scout Ranger Camp Tecson in San Miguel, Bulacan in northern Philippines September 15, 2016.

Thursday, September 15, 2016
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte shows a brochure of the new Glock pistols to be issued to members of the Philippine Army during a visit at the army headquarters in Taguig city, metro Manila, Philippines October 4, 2016.

Tuesday, October 04, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is helped by interpreters to attach an earphone as he attends a luncheon meeting with Japanese business leaders in Tokyo, Japan October 26, 2016.

Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (R) meets his supporters outside a hotel in Tokyo, Japan October 25, 2016.

Tuesday, October 25, 2016
