Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri May 22, 2015 | 7:30am IST

The rise of ISIS

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 40
Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, April 17, 2015
Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
2 / 40
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini

Reuters / Wednesday, March 04, 2015
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Close
3 / 40
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat

Reuters / Wednesday, October 29, 2014
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Close
4 / 40
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 04, 2015
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Close
5 / 40
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani

Reuters / Wednesday, April 01, 2015
A member from the Iraqi security forces beats an Islamic State insurgent, who was captured in Tikrit, April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Close
6 / 40
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. Kasaesbeh was captured after his jet crashed in northeast Syria in December during a bombing mission against the militants. The following week, Islamic State released a video showing Kasaesbah being burned alive in a cage. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in front of the prime minister's building in Amman, January 27, 2015. Kasaesbeh was captured after his jet crashed in northeast Syria in December during a bombing mission against the militants. The following week, Islamic State released a video showing Kasaesbah being burned alive in a cage. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
7 / 40
Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, March 13, 2015
Shi'ite fighters clash with Islamic State militants as one tries to put a Shi'ite flag in the ground, in northern Tikrit, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 40
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 13, 2014
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
9 / 40
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 40
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Close
11 / 40
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline Syrian Islamists when they seized a Lebanese border town for few days. REUTERS/Stringer

Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline Syrian Islamists when they seized a Lebanese border town for few days. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 40
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
13 / 40
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Wednesday, January 29, 2014
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Close
14 / 40
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
15 / 40
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers for other captives in Syria and Iraq in a brief public statement. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Close
16 / 40
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Othman

Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12,...more

Reuters / Monday, January 13, 2014
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Othman
Close
17 / 40
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, June 20, 2014
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
18 / 40
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding it, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 30, 2014
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding it, August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
19 / 40
The body of a man is hung upside down in the city of Baquba, August 2, 2014. Unidentified gunmen hanged the body of the man, who was a member of the Islamic State, according to the local police. REUTERS/Stringer

The body of a man is hung upside down in the city of Baquba, August 2, 2014. Unidentified gunmen hanged the body of the man, who was a member of the Islamic State, according to the local police. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, August 04, 2014
The body of a man is hung upside down in the city of Baquba, August 2, 2014. Unidentified gunmen hanged the body of the man, who was a member of the Islamic State, according to the local police. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
20 / 40
Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, April 03, 2014
Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
21 / 40
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
An Islamic State militant uses a loud-hailer to announce to residents of Tabqa city that Tabqa air base has fallen to Islamic State militants, in nearby Raqqa city, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
22 / 40
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes as part of an assault to weaken Islamic State militants, at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes as part of an assault to weaken Islamic State militants, at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
People inspect damage at an oil refinery that was targeted by what activists said were U.S.-led air strikes as part of an assault to weaken Islamic State militants, at al-Khaboura village, near the Syrian town of Tel Abyad of Raqqa governate, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
23 / 40
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, November 02, 2014
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
24 / 40
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
25 / 40
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 08, 2014
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
26 / 40
Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, August 08, 2014
Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
27 / 40
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
28 / 40
Kurdish peshmerga fighters stand near the body of an Islamic State (IS) member, who was killed today during clashes with the Peshmerga, at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish peshmerga fighters stand near the body of an Islamic State (IS) member, who was killed today during clashes with the Peshmerga, at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Thursday, September 04, 2014
Kurdish peshmerga fighters stand near the body of an Islamic State (IS) member, who was killed today during clashes with the Peshmerga, at Buyuk Yeniga village September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Close
29 / 40
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014 REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
30 / 40
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A man holds up a knife as he rides on the back of a motorcycle touring the streets of Tabqa city with others in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
31 / 40
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
A militant Islamist fighter uses a mobile to film his fellow fighters taking part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
32 / 40
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / Saturday, October 18, 2014
Smoke rises over Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Close
33 / 40
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, September 16, 2014
An Islamic State militant (L) stands next to residents as they hold pieces of wreckage from a Syrian war plane after it crashed in Raqqa, in northeast Syria September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
34 / 40
Jamila, sister of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds a photograph of her sister as she mourns her death outside a Suruc hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Jamila, sister of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds a photograph of her sister as she mourns her death outside a Suruc hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed...more

Reuters / Friday, November 07, 2014
Jamila, sister of Perwin Mustafa Dihap, a 19-year-old fighter with the YPJ (Women's Protection Force), holds a photograph of her sister as she mourns her death outside a Suruc hospital before a funeral ceremony for two female Kurdish fighters killed during the battle for Kobani against Islamic State militants, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
35 / 40
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
36 / 40
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, September 06, 2014
Residents flee what activists say was an air strike by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad on Tal Abyad street market in central Raqqa, September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
37 / 40
Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 24, 2014
Boys inspect a vehicle which was damaged in what activists say was one of Tuesday's U.S. air strikes in Kfredrian, Idlib province September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
Close
38 / 40
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa

Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3,...more

Reuters / Friday, July 04, 2014
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Mousa
Close
39 / 40
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Rohingya return to refugee camps

Rohingya return to refugee camps

Next Slideshows

Rohingya return to refugee camps

Rohingya return to refugee camps

Beaten and starving, some Rohingya flee overcrowded migrant boats and return to the squalid refugee camps they attempted to leave behind.

22 May 2015
Disputes in the South China Sea

Disputes in the South China Sea

China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, its claims overlapping with those of Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.

21 May 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

21 May 2015
Burundi on the brink

Burundi on the brink

Clashes continue between police and protesters demanding President Pierre Nkurunziza end his bid for a third term.

21 May 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast