The rise of ISIS
Islamic State fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province in Syria, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Civilian children stand next to a burnt vehicle during clashes between Iraqi security forces and Islamic State in the northern Iraq city of Mosul, June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city, Syria, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced Sunni residents who fled the violence in Ramadi after Islamic State militants launched an offensive against the Iraqi city, arrive at the outskirts of Baghdad, April 17, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Members of the Iraqi Special Operations Forces take their positions during clashes with Islamic State in the city of Ramadi, June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced residents from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border with Iraq, August 11,...more
Shi'ite fighters fire a rocket during clashes with Islamic State militants in Salahuddin province, Iraq, March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Al-Hussaini
Paula (L) and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was behaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers...more
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Relatives of Lebanese soldier Ali al-Sayyed, who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, mourn in the town of Fnideq, northern Lebanon August 29, 2014. Islamic State militants beheaded the Lebanese soldier who was one of 19 captured by hardline...more
Fighters from Islamic State burn confiscated cigarettes in the city of Raqqa, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A female member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units mourns over the grave of her fellow fighter, who was killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Ras al-Ain, Syria, January 28, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Islamic State militants lead what are said to be Ethiopian Christians along a beach in Wilayat Barqa, in this still image from a video made available on social media on April 19, 2015. The video appeared to show militants shooting and beheading about...more
Militant Islamist fighters ride horses as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Islamic State militants embrace in celebration after taking over Tabqa air base near Raqqa, Syria August 24, 2014. . REUTERS/Stringer
Free Syrian Army fighters inspect damage from suicide bombers belonging to the Islamic State, whom activists said were targeting the Tawhid Brigade and Al-Fateh brigade headquarters that are under the Free Syrian Army, in Aleppo, Syria, January 12,...more
An image distributed by Islamic State militants on social media on August 25, 2015 purports to show the destruction of a Roman-era temple in the ancient Syrian city of Palmyra. Islamic State militants have blown up temples at the Roman-era UNESCO...more
Islamic State billboards are seen along a street in Raqqa, eastern Syria, which is controlled by the Islamic State, October 29, 2014. The billboard (R) reads:. "We will win despite the global coalition" REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Mother of Islamic State captive Jordanian pilot Muath al-Kasaesbeh holds his picture while sitting in a car, as she takes part in a demonstration demanding that the Jordanian government negotiate with Islamic state and for the release of her son, in...more
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees fleeing Islamic State lies at the Turkish-Syrian border, September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
An armed motorcade belonging to members of Derna's Islamic Youth Council, consisting of former members of militias from the town of Derna, drive along a road in Derna after the group pledged allegiance to Islamic State, in eastern Libya, October 3,...more
Mourners carry the coffin of a Hezbollah Iraq fighter, who was killed during clashes north of Baghdad with the Islamic State, previously called the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), north of Baghdad, during his funeral in Najaf, July 3,...more
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Islamic State fighter gestures from a vehicle in the countryside of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani, after the Islamic State fighters took control of the area, October 7, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman and children react in a military helicopter after being evacuated by Iraqi forces from Amerli, a small town north of Baghdad holding out against repeated attacks by Islamic State fighters despite the fall of all the 34 villages surrounding...more
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter inspects the burnt, former media office of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, after the town was recaptured, in Iraq, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The body of a man who was killed in a suicide bombing at a mosque, lies at a hospital morgue in Sanaa, March 21, 2015. Suicide bombers killed 137 worshippers and wounded hundreds more during Friday prayers at two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa,...more
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province, July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Militant Islamist fighters on a tank take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish peshmerga forces look at bones in a mass grave on the outskirts of the town of Sinjar, February 3, 2015. Police said the mass grave contained remains from 25 people belonging to the minority Yazidi sect, apparent victims of Islamic State...more
An Islamic State fighter, waving a flag, cheers as he takes part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced residents, who fled from the violence in the Iraq province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province, August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man hugs an injured woman after an explosion during a peace march in Ankara, Turkey, October 10, 2015. Turkish prosecutors cite strong evidence that an Islamic State cell carried out a spate of bombings culminating in a double suicide...more
A child's shoe is seen in front of debris from a Russian airliner which crashed at the Hassana area in Arish city, north Egypt, November 1, 2015. Islamic State has claimed to be behind the downing of a Russian aircraft that crashed in Egypt's Sinai...more
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. The Islamic State-claimed attack killed 43 people in two explosions in suicide attacks in a Shi'ite Muslim...more
French fire brigade members aid an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall following fatal shootings in Paris, November 13, 2015. Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks, which killed 129 people in Paris, in the worst bloodshed...more
People mourn outside "Le Petit Cambodge" and "Le Carillon" restaurants a week after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq. Identified as the suspected mastermind behind the Paris attacks that killed 130 people, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, one of Islamic...more
Smoke rises from the site of U.S.-led air strikes in the town of Sinjar as Kurdish forces launched an offensive to retake the northern Iraqi town of Sinjar from Islamic State militants who overran it more than a year ago, killing and enslaving...more
Flight deck crew work around a Super Etendard fighter jet as a French flag flies aboard the French nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle before its departure from the naval base of Toulon, France, to support operations against Islamic...more
