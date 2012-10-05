Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Oct 5, 2012 | 7:40pm IST

The rise of K-pop

<p>Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Singer Psy performs during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
1 / 40
<p>South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
2 / 40
<p>Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Singer Psy performs a parody of Lady Gaga with dancers during his concert in Seoul, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
3 / 40
<p>South Korean pop group Girls' Generation perform during their concert at Olympic Gymnasium in Seoul, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment</p>

South Korean pop group Girls' Generation perform during their concert at Olympic Gymnasium in Seoul, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean pop group Girls' Generation perform during their concert at Olympic Gymnasium in Seoul, July 23, 2011. REUTERS/S.M. Entertainment

Close
4 / 40
<p>Kim Junsu, a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kim Junsu, a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, October 05, 2012

Kim Junsu, a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
5 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
6 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group 2PM performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group 2PM performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group 2PM performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
7 / 40
<p>Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
8 / 40
<p>Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of K-Pop idol group Girls' Generation perform during the Korean Pop Culture and Art Awards at the Olympic Hall in Seoul, November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
9 / 40
<p>K-pop girl group Rainbow performs after the first half of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Suwon, south of Seoul, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

K-pop girl group Rainbow performs after the first half of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Suwon, south of Seoul, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop girl group Rainbow performs after the first half of the 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match between South Korea and the United Arab Emirates in Suwon, south of Seoul, October 11, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
10 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy-band 2PM greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
11 / 40
<p>K-pop idol singer SE7EN performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol singer SE7EN performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol singer SE7EN performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
12 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
13 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
14 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group SHINee performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

K-pop idol group SHINee performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group SHINee performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
15 / 40
<p>Hyuna of South Korean K-pop girl group "4 Minute" performs on stage near the Korea International Circuit of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Hyuna of South Korean K-pop girl group "4 Minute" performs on stage near the Korea International Circuit of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Hyuna of South Korean K-pop girl group "4 Minute" performs on stage near the Korea International Circuit of the South Korean F1 Grand Prix in Yeongam, October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
16 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy-band SHINee perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean boy-band SHINee perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy-band SHINee perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
17 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group BEAST performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

K-pop idol group BEAST performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group BEAST performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
18 / 40
<p>Sungmin (2nd L), a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior, speaks during a news conference before their concert "Super Show 4" at Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Seoul, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Sungmin (2nd L), a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior, speaks during a news conference before their concert "Super Show 4" at Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Seoul, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Sungmin (2nd L), a member of South Korean boy band Super Junior, speaks during a news conference before their concert "Super Show 4" at Olympic Gymnastics Hall in Seoul, November 20, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
19 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Secret performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group Secret performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Secret performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
20 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won</p>

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group SISTAR performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
21 / 40
<p>Kim Junsu (2nd L), a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Kim Junsu (2nd L), a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, October 05, 2012

Kim Junsu (2nd L), a member of K-pop idol group JYJ, performs during his solo concert "XIA 1st Asia tour in Seoul" at Jamsil Indoor stadium in Seoul, May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
22 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
23 / 40
<p>A member of South Korean boy band 2PM gives flowers to fans during the band's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

A member of South Korean boy band 2PM gives flowers to fans during the band's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

A member of South Korean boy band 2PM gives flowers to fans during the band's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
24 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group 'miss A' performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

K-pop idol group 'miss A' performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group 'miss A' performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
25 / 40
<p>South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad </p>

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean girl group T-ara performs in Kuala Lumpur, October 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Close
26 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean girl-band KARA greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean girl-band KARA greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean girl-band KARA greet to fans with other musicians after the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
27 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs during a joint opening ceremony of four new cable channels in Seoul, December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
28 / 40
<p>Junsu and Yuchun of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem </p>

Junsu and Yuchun of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

Junsu and Yuchun of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
29 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean girl-band Secret perform during the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean girl-band Secret perform during the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean girl-band Secret perform during the 3rd Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
30 / 40
<p>Members of K-pop idol group T-ara waves to the media during a news conference promoting their cable television program "T-ara's pin-up boys" in Seoul, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji </p>

Members of K-pop idol group T-ara waves to the media during a news conference promoting their cable television program "T-ara's pin-up boys" in Seoul, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of K-pop idol group T-ara waves to the media during a news conference promoting their cable television program "T-ara's pin-up boys" in Seoul, December 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Close
31 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean girl-band 2NE1 perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak </p>

Members of South Korean girl-band 2NE1 perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean girl-band 2NE1 perform during the third Incheon Korean Music Wave concert in Incheon, west of Seoul, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Close
32 / 40
<p>Junsu (3rd L), Yuchun (C) and Jaejung (3rd R) of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. JYJ is comprised of three members from group TVXQ, also known as Dongbangshinki. REUTERS/Truth Leem </p>

Junsu (3rd L), Yuchun (C) and Jaejung (3rd R) of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. JYJ is comprised of three members from group TVXQ, also known as Dongbangshinki. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

Junsu (3rd L), Yuchun (C) and Jaejung (3rd R) of South Korean pop group JYJ perform during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. JYJ is comprised of three members from group TVXQ, also known as Dongbangshinki. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
33 / 40
<p>South Korean idol group Miss A perform before boy band 2PM's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean idol group Miss A perform before boy band 2PM's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean idol group Miss A perform before boy band 2PM's first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
34 / 40
<p>Jaejung of South Korean pop group JYJ performs during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem </p>

Jaejung of South Korean pop group JYJ performs during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

Jaejung of South Korean pop group JYJ performs during the group's concert in Seoul, October 12, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
35 / 40
<p>Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

Members of South Korean boy band 2PM perform during their first solo concert at the Olympic gymnastics gym in Seoul, July 31, 2010. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
36 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group miss A performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group miss A performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group miss A performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
37 / 40
<p>South Korean singer and actor Rain performs during the 2010 Asia Song Festival celebrating the upcoming G20 Seoul Summit at the Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem</p>

South Korean singer and actor Rain performs during the 2010 Asia Song Festival celebrating the upcoming G20 Seoul Summit at the Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean singer and actor Rain performs during the 2010 Asia Song Festival celebrating the upcoming G20 Seoul Summit at the Jamsil Main Stadium in Seoul, October 23, 2010. REUTERS/Truth Leem

Close
38 / 40
<p>K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

K-pop idol group Girls' Generation performs at the Hallyu Dream Festival in Gyeongju, southeast of Seoul, October 3, 2011. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
39 / 40
<p>South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won </p>

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Friday, October 05, 2012

South Korean singer Psy performs during his concert in central Seoul, October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lee Jae-Won

Close
40 / 40
View Again
View Next
Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Next Slideshows

Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Paris.

04 Oct 2012
Celebrity style: Claire Danes

Celebrity style: Claire Danes

The fashion of style of actress Claire Danes.

03 Oct 2012
South side India

South side India

Sights from southern India

03 Oct 2012
Style file

Style file

A look at celebrities, personalities and everyday people as they step out in fashion.

28 Sep 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast