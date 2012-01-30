Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2012 | 12:06am IST

The rise of Romney

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary on September 20, 1994 to go on to face Massachusetts senior Senator Ted Kennedy in the November election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary on September 20, 1994 to go on to face Massachusetts senior Senator Ted Kennedy in the November election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Mitt Romney and his wife Ann thank his supporters after he won the Republican primary on September 20, 1994 to go on to face Massachusetts senior Senator Ted Kennedy in the November election. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
1 / 32
<p>Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy (R) and his Republican challenger Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of their first debate of the campaign for the US Senate at Boston's Faneuil Hall on October 25, 1994. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy (R) and his Republican challenger Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of their first debate of the campaign for the US Senate at Boston's Faneuil Hall on October 25, 1994. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Democratic Senator Ted Kennedy (R) and his Republican challenger Mitt Romney shake hands at the start of their first debate of the campaign for the US Senate at Boston's Faneuil Hall on October 25, 1994. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
2 / 32
<p>New International Olympic Commmittee President Dr. Jacques Rogge (R) and Salt Lake Olympic Committee President Mitt Romney (L) look over a map of the Utah Winter Sports Park with the K120 and K90 ski jumps that will be used in the 2001 Winter Olympics in the background August 7, 2001 in Park City, Utah. REUTERS/Steve Wilson</p>

New International Olympic Commmittee President Dr. Jacques Rogge (R) and Salt Lake Olympic Committee President Mitt Romney (L) look over a map of the Utah Winter Sports Park with the K120 and K90 ski jumps that will be used in the 2001 Winter...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

New International Olympic Commmittee President Dr. Jacques Rogge (R) and Salt Lake Olympic Committee President Mitt Romney (L) look over a map of the Utah Winter Sports Park with the K120 and K90 ski jumps that will be used in the 2001 Winter Olympics in the background August 7, 2001 in Park City, Utah. REUTERS/Steve Wilson

Close
3 / 32
<p>President of the organising committee of Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games Mitt Romney sings U.S. national anthem as he raises an Olympic torch December 3, 2001, during a handing-over ceremony in Athens' Panathenean stadium. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis</p>

President of the organising committee of Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games Mitt Romney sings U.S. national anthem as he raises an Olympic torch December 3, 2001, during a handing-over ceremony in Athens' Panathenean stadium. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

President of the organising committee of Salt Lake Winter Olympic Games Mitt Romney sings U.S. national anthem as he raises an Olympic torch December 3, 2001, during a handing-over ceremony in Athens' Panathenean stadium. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis

Close
4 / 32
<p>Massachusetts Republican Mitt Romney waves to supporters as he celebrates his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race, November 5, 2002 at a Boston hotel. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate Shannon O'Brien. REUTERS/Jim Bourg</p>

Massachusetts Republican Mitt Romney waves to supporters as he celebrates his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race, November 5, 2002 at a Boston hotel. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate Shannon...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Massachusetts Republican Mitt Romney waves to supporters as he celebrates his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race, November 5, 2002 at a Boston hotel. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate Shannon O'Brien. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
5 / 32
<p>Republican Mitt Romney holds up a Boston newspaper announcing his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race during his acceptance speech, November 5, 2002 in Boston. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate Shannon O'Brien. REUTERS/Jim Bourg </p>

Republican Mitt Romney holds up a Boston newspaper announcing his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race during his acceptance speech, November 5, 2002 in Boston. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican Mitt Romney holds up a Boston newspaper announcing his victory in the Massachusetts Governor's race during his acceptance speech, November 5, 2002 in Boston. Former Salt Lake City 2002 Winter Olympics chief Romney beat Democratic candidate Shannon O'Brien. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Close
6 / 32
<p>Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a signing ceremony for a healthcare reform bill for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Faneuil Hall in Boston April 12, 2006. The bill attempts to provide health insurance for all Massachusetts residents. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a signing ceremony for a healthcare reform bill for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Faneuil Hall in Boston April 12, 2006. The bill attempts to provide health insurance for all Massachusetts...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a signing ceremony for a healthcare reform bill for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Faneuil Hall in Boston April 12, 2006. The bill attempts to provide health insurance for all Massachusetts residents. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
7 / 32
<p>Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney puts on a rubber glove before serving himself a piece of fudge at the Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney puts on a rubber glove before serving himself a piece of fudge at the Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney puts on a rubber glove before serving himself a piece of fudge at the Hollis Pharmacy in Hollis, New Hampshire, March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
8 / 32
<p>Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney answers questions from reporters in Concord, New Hampshire March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney answers questions from reporters in Concord, New Hampshire March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Former Massachusetts Governor and Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney answers questions from reporters in Concord, New Hampshire March 1, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 32
<p>Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during an interview after addressing supporters during a luncheon in Des Moines, Iowa, May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott </p>

Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during an interview after addressing supporters during a luncheon in Des Moines, Iowa, May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential hopeful and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks during an interview after addressing supporters during a luncheon in Des Moines, Iowa, May 30, 2007. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 32
<p>Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), answers a question about whether the United States should have invaded Iraq as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens during a Republican presidential candidates debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), answers a question about whether the United States should have invaded Iraq as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens during a Republican presidential candidates debate at Saint Anselm College...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L), answers a question about whether the United States should have invaded Iraq as former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani listens during a Republican presidential candidates debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, June 5, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
11 / 32
<p>Republican presidential hopeful former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets local voters in Burlington, Iowa, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Republican presidential hopeful former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets local voters in Burlington, Iowa, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential hopeful former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney greets local voters in Burlington, Iowa, June 17, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
12 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from the audience at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from the audience at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney listens to a question from the audience at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire October 4, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
13 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attends a television interview after the opening of his campaign headquarters in Sioux City, Iowa, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attends a television interview after the opening of his campaign headquarters in Sioux City, Iowa, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney attends a television interview after the opening of his campaign headquarters in Sioux City, Iowa, November 13, 2007. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
14 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michigan January 14, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress </p>

Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michigan January 14, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) sits with his wife Ann before speaking at Grand Blanc High School Assembly in Grand Blanc, Michigan January 14, 2008. REUTERS/John Gress

Close
15 / 32
<p>Presidential candidate and former Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Conservative Union's 2008 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

Presidential candidate and former Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Conservative Union's 2008 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Presidential candidate and former Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann walk away after he dropped out of the presidential race at the American Conservative Union's 2008 Conservative Political Action Conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
16 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain receives the endorsement of former primary rival Mitt Romney, right, at Romney's campaign headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, February 14, 2008. Romney asked his 200-plus delegates to vote for McCain at the Republican convention this summer. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg </p>

Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain receives the endorsement of former primary rival Mitt Romney, right, at Romney's campaign headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, February 14, 2008. Romney asked his 200-plus delegates to vote for...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate Senator John McCain receives the endorsement of former primary rival Mitt Romney, right, at Romney's campaign headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, February 14, 2008. Romney asked his 200-plus delegates to vote for McCain at the Republican convention this summer. REUTERS/Neal Hamberg

Close
17 / 32
<p>President George W. Bush (R) shakes hands with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the National Aquatics Centre during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen </p>

President George W. Bush (R) shakes hands with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the National Aquatics Centre during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

President George W. Bush (R) shakes hands with former presidential candidate Mitt Romney at the National Aquatics Centre during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 10, 2008. REUTERS/Jerry Lampen

Close
18 / 32
<p>Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks during the third session of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks during the third session of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney speaks during the third session of the 2008 Republican National Convention in St. Paul, Minnesota September 3, 2008. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
19 / 32
<p>President Barack Obama holds up books by former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and President George W. Bush's political strategist Karl Rove (L) as he shops for books for his daughters Sasha and Malia at Prairie Lights book store in Iowa City, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Barack Obama holds up books by former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and President George W. Bush's political strategist Karl Rove (L) as he shops for books for his daughters Sasha and Malia at Prairie Lights book store in...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

President Barack Obama holds up books by former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney and President George W. Bush's political strategist Karl Rove (L) as he shops for books for his daughters Sasha and Malia at Prairie Lights book store in Iowa City, March 25, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
20 / 32
<p>Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney announces that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney announces that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney announces that he is formally entering the race for the 2012 Republican U.S. presidential nomination in Stratham, New Hampshire June 2, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
21 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann arrive at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann arrive at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and his wife Ann arrive at a Tea Party Express rally in Concord, New Hampshire, September 4, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves to voters inside Village Pizza in Newport, New Hampshire December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves to voters inside Village Pizza in Newport, New Hampshire December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney waves to voters inside Village Pizza in Newport, New Hampshire December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Close
23 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is interviewed on his campaign bus, as his wife Ann (R) listens on, in Bethlehem, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is interviewed on his campaign bus, as his wife Ann (R) listens on, in Bethlehem, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney is interviewed on his campaign bus, as his wife Ann (R) listens on, in Bethlehem, New Hampshire December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
24 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee shop in Muscatine, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee shop in Muscatine, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks to voters at Elly's Tea and Coffee shop in Muscatine, Iowa December 28, 2011, ahead of the Iowa Caucus on January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
25 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and U.S. Senator John McCain talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012, one day after Romney won the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and U.S. Senator John McCain talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012, one day after Romney won the Iowa caucus. ...more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and U.S. Senator John McCain talk on Romney's campaign bus enroute to Peterborough, New Hampshire January 4, 2012, one day after Romney won the Iowa caucus. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
26 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
27 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich share a laugh during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich share a laugh during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012....more

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidates former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney (L) and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich share a laugh during a break in the Republican presidential candidates debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
28 / 32
<p>A boy watches Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A boy watches Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A boy watches Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney during a campaign stop at Ring Power Lift Trucks in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
29 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
30 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Hialeah, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
31 / 32
<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Cruise ship tragedy

Cruise ship tragedy

Next Slideshows

Cruise ship tragedy

Cruise ship tragedy

Views of the Costa Concordia off Italy.

30 Jan 2012
Queer Azaadi Parade, Mumbai

Queer Azaadi Parade, Mumbai

Hundreds take part in Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in Mumbai.

30 Jan 2012
Beating the Retreat

Beating the Retreat

The ceremony, held Jan 29 every year, symbolises retreat after a day on the battlefield and marks the official end of the Indian Republic Day celebrations.

30 Jan 2012
Mumbai Queer Freedom parade

Mumbai Queer Freedom parade

Hundreds attend Queer Azaadi (freedom) parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights in Mumbai.

30 Jan 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast