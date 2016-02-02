The rise of Rubio
Republican U.S. presidential candidate Marco Rubio prays with his family as they attend the Republican caucus at the 7 Flags Event Center in Clive, Iowa February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event at the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls, Iowa, January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio greets supporters as he arrives for a campaign rally in Raleigh, North Carolina January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
Republican presidential candidate and U.S. Senator Marco Rubio casts a shadow while speaking at a campaign town hall meeting in Rochester, New Hampshire December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio pauses as he speaks at a campaign event in Las Vegas, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/David Becker
People who did not fit in the room listen from a hallway as Marco Rubio holds a campaign town hall meeting in Dover, New Hampshire, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Marco Rubio files his declaration of candidacy to get on the New Hampshire primary ballot in Concord, November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A network makeup artist touches up Marco Rubio during a commercial break as Donald Trump walks past at the debate held by Fox Business Network in Milwaukee, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Jeb Bush listens as Marco Rubio makes a point at the Republican presidential candidates debate held by CNBC in Boulder, October 28, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Supporters look on as Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign stop in Cleveland, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk
T shirts supporting Marco Rubio are pictured for sale after he announced his bid for the White House in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio autographs a magazine after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 presidential election, during a speech in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio addresses the final session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Supporters watch as Marco Rubio speaks at an event in Sioux City, Iowa, October 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Marco Rubio greets supporters during a public rally in San Juan, Puerto Rico, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Marco Rubio holds his son Dominick as he sits next to his wife Jeanette during a public event to sign election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for the U.S. Senate in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Marco Rubio stands on the side of Interstate 4 where the motorcade carrying Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney stopped in Lakewood Crest, Florida, October 27, 2012. Rubio got out of the motorcade because of a family emergency and left in a...more
Marco Rubio lifts up his son Dominick on stage after he announced his bid for the White House in 2016 in Miami, April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican party paraphernalia vendor Kelly Steele displays a pair of campaign eyeglasses for Marco Rubio prior to Rubio's formal declaration of his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race, at the Freedom Tower...more
A supporter waits to have a book autographed after Marco Rubio announced his presidential bid at the Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Marco Rubio smiles during a public event to sign the election documents to officially qualify as a Republican party candidate for U.S. Senate during a event in West Miami, April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) waves to the crowd after he announced his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2016 U.S. presidential election race during a speech at Freedom Tower in Miami, Florida April 13, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Republican Senate candidate Marco Rubio celebrates with his mother Oria during his victory rally in Coral Gables, November 2, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Deryk
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: January
Our top photos from the past month.
Pregnant in the Zika zone
Experts believe as the Zika virus spreads from Brazil, other countries in the Americas are also likely to see cases of babies with Zika-linked birth defects.
Trump, piece by piece
Focusing in on the details of the Republican front runner Donald Trump.
Cruz confidential
On the campaign trail with Republican Ted Cruz.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.