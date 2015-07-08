The rise of sneaker culture
A visitor photographs an Air Jordan I during a preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A running shoe that Adi Dassler gave to the Olympic medal winner Jesse Owens. Dassler, founder of Adidas, gave U.S. Olympic athlete Jesse Owens shoes to practice in for the 1936 Olympics in Berlin. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors look at a Converse sneaker from 1917. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Famous sneakers are displayed during a preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pair of Adidas x Run-DMC 25th Anniversary Superstar. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Louis Vuitton sneaker designed by Kanye West. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor photographs sneakers hanging from a wire during the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Air Jordan sneakers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
The famous Nike swoosh and Air Jordan logo is seen on an Air Jordan 1, called "Notorious" released from 1984-1985. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A pair of sneakers from Adidas' collaboration with "Parley for the Oceans". REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors at the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" at the Brooklyn Museum. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A Nike Supreme Dunk High Pro SB. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
A visitor using a camera photographs custom made sneakers. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors at the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture". REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Visitors at the preview for "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture". REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
