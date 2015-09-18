The road to Greece
A man reacts as migrants are blocked by police from walking towards the Greece border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. Hundreds of mainly Syrian migrants resumed their march towards western Turkey's border with Greece on Friday...more
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk on a highway towards Greece near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant woman gestures as she carries a child near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants rest in front of their tents on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greek border on a highway near Edirne, Turkey September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A migrant child carries food given by a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Migrants walk towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants erect a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish riot policemen and policemen stand in line to block migrants walking towards the Greece border on a road near Edirne, Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Syrian migrants queue to get food from a local NGO on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey, as they rest from their travel towards the Greek border, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian migrant sleeps on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Syrian migrant's child looks out from a tent on the side of a highway near Edirne in Turkey as migrants rest from their travel towards the Greek border September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Next Slideshows
Chile rocked by earthquake
A magnitude 8.3 earthquake slammed powerful waves into coastal towns in Chile, forcing more than a million people from their homes.
Croatia overwhelmed
Croatia says it is unable to cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary blocked them.
India This Week
A collection of photos from India this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes India International Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.