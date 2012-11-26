The Rolling Stones at 50
Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File
A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook
Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood September 18, 1997. REUTERS/Scott Olson
Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Keith Richards smiles on stage in Zurich, Switzerland, October 2, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer
The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen
Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 documentary 'Gimme Shelter'. REUTERS/File
Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix
Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Keith Richards smiles from a bus in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias
Ron Wood looks out from his hotel near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Mick Jagger performs at the halftime show of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smith
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the opening venue of the band's 'Bigger Bang' European tour in Milan, July 11, 2006. REUTERS/Giorgio Dovigi
Charles Watts, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of the documentary Stones In Exile in New York, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood discusses his art during a news conference at his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Rolling Stones fan displays two tickets he purchased for a short warm-up gig in Paris, as the group prepares for a series of 50th anniversary concerts, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
The Rolling Stones perform at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Mick Jagger performs with the Rolling Stones at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
