Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Nov 27, 2012 | 12:40am IST

The Rolling Stones at 50

<p>Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File </p>

Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Mick Jagger in the 1970 documentary "Gimmie Shelter". REUTERS/File

Close
1 / 19
<p>A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook</p>

A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A view of the stage during The Rolling Stones' halftime performance at Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Close
2 / 19
<p>Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ron Wood arrive at the Pudong international airport in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
3 / 19
<p>A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood September 18, 1997. REUTERS/Scott Olson</p>

A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood September 18, 1997. REUTERS/Scott Olson

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A couple waits for the arrival the Rolling Stones from their apartment above the Doubledoor Lounge in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood September 18, 1997. REUTERS/Scott Olson

Close
4 / 19
<p>Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Ronnie Wood and Ana Araujo arrive for the world premiere of the film Larry Crowne at Westfield in west London June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Close
5 / 19
<p>Keith Richards smiles on stage in Zurich, Switzerland, October 2, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Keith Richards smiles on stage in Zurich, Switzerland, October 2, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Keith Richards smiles on stage in Zurich, Switzerland, October 2, 2003. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
6 / 19
<p>The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen </p>

The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

The Rolling Stones arrive at a news conference riding in a blimp in New York City, May 7, 2002. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Close
7 / 19
<p>Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 documentary 'Gimme Shelter'. REUTERS/File </p>

Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 documentary 'Gimme Shelter'. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Mick Jager, Charlie Watts, and filmmakers Albert and David Maysles pose during the shooting of the 1970 documentary 'Gimme Shelter'. REUTERS/File

Close
8 / 19
<p>Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix</p>

Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Mick Jagger performs in front of a capacity crowd in Oslo, August 8, 2007. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/Scanpix

Close
9 / 19
<p>Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino </p>

Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Charlie Watts and his jazz group 'The Tentet' perform in Barcelona, November 24, 2001. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Close
10 / 19
<p>Keith Richards smiles from a bus in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Keith Richards smiles from a bus in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Keith Richards smiles from a bus in Shanghai, April 6, 2006. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
11 / 19
<p>Ron Wood looks out from his hotel near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Ron Wood looks out from his hotel near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Ron Wood looks out from his hotel near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, February 17, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
12 / 19
<p>Mick Jagger performs at the halftime show of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smith</p>

Mick Jagger performs at the halftime show of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Mick Jagger performs at the halftime show of Super Bowl XL in Detroit, February 5, 2006. REUTERS/Brent Smith

Close
13 / 19
<p>Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the opening venue of the band's 'Bigger Bang' European tour in Milan, July 11, 2006. REUTERS/Giorgio Dovigi </p>

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the opening venue of the band's 'Bigger Bang' European tour in Milan, July 11, 2006. REUTERS/Giorgio Dovigi

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards at the opening venue of the band's 'Bigger Bang' European tour in Milan, July 11, 2006. REUTERS/Giorgio Dovigi

Close
14 / 19
<p>Charles Watts, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of the documentary Stones In Exile in New York, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Charles Watts, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of the documentary Stones In Exile in New York, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Charles Watts, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards pose as they arrive for the premiere of the documentary Stones In Exile in New York, May 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
15 / 19
<p>Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood discusses his art during a news conference at his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson </p>

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood discusses his art during a news conference at his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood discusses his art during a news conference at his "Faces, Time and Places" gallery show in New York, April 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
16 / 19
<p>A Rolling Stones fan displays two tickets he purchased for a short warm-up gig in Paris, as the group prepares for a series of 50th anniversary concerts, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer </p>

A Rolling Stones fan displays two tickets he purchased for a short warm-up gig in Paris, as the group prepares for a series of 50th anniversary concerts, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

A Rolling Stones fan displays two tickets he purchased for a short warm-up gig in Paris, as the group prepares for a series of 50th anniversary concerts, October 25, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Close
17 / 19
<p>The Rolling Stones perform at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

The Rolling Stones perform at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

The Rolling Stones perform at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
18 / 19
<p>Mick Jagger performs with the Rolling Stones at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Mick Jagger performs with the Rolling Stones at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Tuesday, November 27, 2012

Mick Jagger performs with the Rolling Stones at the O2 Arena in London, November 25, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Airport fashion

Airport fashion

Next Slideshows

Airport fashion

Airport fashion

How celebs dress for comfort - and style - when traveling.

26 Nov 2012
India this week

India this week

Pictures of the week that went by from the lanes and bylanes of India.

25 Nov 2012
American Music Awards

American Music Awards

Highlights from the American Music Awards.

19 Nov 2012
Week in fashion

Week in fashion

The past week in the world of fashion.

17 Nov 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast