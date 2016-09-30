Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 1, 2016

The royal siblings

Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Prince William and Princess Charlotte look on as Prince George plays with a bubble gun at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
1 / 21
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, looks on as Princess Charlotte meets a rabbit at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
2 / 21
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Sunday, September 25, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holds the hand of her son Prince George while carrying Princess Charlotte as Prince William (L) speaks with officials as they arrive at the Victoria International Airport for the start of their eight day royal tour to Canada in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 24, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
3 / 21
Princess Charlotte plays with balloons at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Princess Charlotte plays with balloons at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Princess Charlotte plays with balloons at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
4 / 21
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte arrive at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
5 / 21
Princess Charlotte pets a dog as her mother the Duchess of Cambridge watches during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Princess Charlotte pets a dog as her mother the Duchess of Cambridge watches during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Princess Charlotte pets a dog as her mother the Duchess of Cambridge watches during a children's party in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Hayward/Pool
6 / 21
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George look at bubbles at a children's party at Government House in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie
7 / 21
Prince George runs away from his father Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George runs away from his father Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George runs away from his father Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
8 / 21
Prince George is told off for running away from Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George is told off for running away from Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George is told off for running away from Prince William during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
9 / 21
Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Friday, July 08, 2016
Prince George is lifted out of the cockpit of a Red Arrows plane by his father Prince William while wearing ear defenders against the roar of aircraft during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford, Britain July 8, 2016. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
10 / 21
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Saturday, June 11, 2016
Members of the royal family, including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge holding Princess Charlotte, Prince George, Prince William, Queen Elizabeth, and Prince Philip stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the annual Trooping the Colour ceremony on Horseguards Parade in central London, Britain June 11, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
11 / 21
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 06, 2015
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
12 / 21
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge

Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge

Reuters / Sunday, June 07, 2015
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
13 / 21
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter Charlotte in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
14 / 21
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her baby daughter, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in London, Britain May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
15 / 21
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, July 22, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
16 / 21
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
17 / 21
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
18 / 21
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
19 / 21
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
20 / 21
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, July 24, 2013
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
21 / 21
Will and Kate visit Canada

Will and Kate visit Canada

Will and Kate visit Canada

Will and Kate visit Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada with their children.

30 Sep 2016
Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

Manish Arora at Paris Fashion Week

Indian designer Manish Arora showcases his ready-to-wear collection during Paris Fashion Week.

29 Sep 2016
Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

27 Sep 2016
Muslim Day Parade in NYC

Muslim Day Parade in NYC

Attendees and protesters at the annual Muslim Day Parade in Manhattan.

27 Sep 2016

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Pictures

Podcast