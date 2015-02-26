Edition:
The ruins of Donetsk airport

An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A building damaged by months of fighting is seen at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in part of the Donetsk airport damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Bullet cartridges lie on the ground at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A Ukrainian war prisoner (R) is guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army are seen in part of the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army (R) guards Ukrainian war prisoners in the damaged Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A vehicle is seen in a car park, damaged by months of fighting, at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army are seen in the damaged Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Airplanes damaged by months of fighting are seen at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A sign is seen in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A truck is seen in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Two armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army are seen in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near the remnants of a cluster bomb container at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Debris is seen in part of the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands in front of a building damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes, damaged by months of fighting in the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army (front) leads Ukrainian war prisoners in the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near airplanes damaged by months of fighting in the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Ukrainian war prisoners are guarded by armed men of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army in the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A building damaged by months of fighting is seen at the Donetsk airport , February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
Airplane parts are seen at the damaged Donetsk airport February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man of the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army walks in part of the Donetsk airport, damaged by months of fighting, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
An armed man with the separatist self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic army stands near a building damaged by months of fighting at the Donetsk airport, February 26, 2015. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
