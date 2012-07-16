Edition:
The ruins of Homs

<p>Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network</p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

<p>The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout </p>

Monday, July 16, 2012

