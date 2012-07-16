The ruins of Homs
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Two members of the Free Syrian Army hold their weapons as they take defense positions in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A tank is seen in al Qasser, near Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from Juret al-Shayah in Homs July 11, 2012. Picture taken July 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
A member of the Free Syrian Army walks through a damaged building during fighting with government forces in the Al Qusour neighbourhood, in the central of Homs city, July 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Yazan Homsy
A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of a destroyed kitchen in a house in El Moalimin neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A damaged car is seen in front of a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from the Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network
The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
The interior of a damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
The interior of a destroyed house is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A damaged building is pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged buildings line a street filled with rubbles in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A cat walks in a destroyed neighborhood in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view of the destructed house in Homs July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Damaged shops are pictured in Homs July 14, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view shows a damaged building in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
Damaged building are seen in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Syrian soldier is seen at a checkpoint in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
A damaged house is seen in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs in this picture received February 8, 2012 REUTERS/Mulham Alnader/Handout
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Houses damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, are seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Smoke rises from the Jab Al-Jandli district of Homs, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab
Damaged cars are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab
Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
Damage to buildings is seen in Bab Amro in the city of Homs, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Syrian boy stands in front of a damaged armoured vehicle belonging to the Syrian army in a street in Homs, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
A man stands near damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network/Handout
Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network
Smoke rises from downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network
A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
A boy holds the remain of a mortar in Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi/Handout
Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
Rubble is seen in a damaged house in the Sunni Muslim district of Bab Amro in Homs, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mulham Alnader
A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network
A man walks past damaged buildings in downtown Homs, March 21, 2012. REUTERS/Abu al-Zain Al-Homsi/Shaam News Network
Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab
Damaged cars and debris are seen in the Bab al-Draib neighbourhood in Homs city, March 20, 2012. REUTERS/ Omar Bawab
Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi
Citzens stand in the streets of Karm Al Zaytoon, a neighbourhood of Homs, February 23, 2012. REUTERS/Moulhem Al-Jundi
Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Buildings damaged during clashes between Syrian rebel fighters and government forces are seen in the Al Qusour neighbourhood of Homs July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Yazen Homsy
Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Syrian tanks are seen stationed in the city of Homs, January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network
Damaged armoured vehicles belonging to the Syrian army are seen in a street in Homs, March 16, 2012. REUTERS/Sumar Al Homsi/Shaam News Network
Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network
Damaged building seen at Al Qusoor district of Homs, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Waseem Al Qusoor/Shaam News Network
A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
A view shows the damaged Sheikh Kamel Mosque in the old city of Homs, March 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shaam News Network
The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
The interior of a house damaged by the government army, according to the opposition, is seen in the Inshaat district of Homs, March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Handout
Next Slideshows
Assam Floods
India's annual monsoon has claimed 109 lives since rains started in June and left at least 400,000 people homeless in Assam.
India this week
Our best photos from India in the past seven days.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.