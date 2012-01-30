Edition:
The SAG Awards

<p>Angelina Jolie and Tilda Swinton talk as Brad Pitt looks on, at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Angelina Jolie and Tilda Swinton talk as Brad Pitt looks on, at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Angelina Jolie and Tilda Swinton talk as Brad Pitt looks on, at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Presenter Tina Fey plays a "Scorsese drinking game" while presenter John Krasinski looks on as Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Presenter Tina Fey plays a "Scorsese drinking game" while presenter John Krasinski looks on as Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Tina Fey plays a "Scorsese drinking game" while presenter John Krasinski looks on as Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama Series for "Boardwalk Empire" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Octavia Spencer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Octavia Spencer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Octavia Spencer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actresses Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy play a "Scorsese drinking game" while introducing a clip from their film "Bridesmaids" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actresses Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy play a "Scorsese drinking game" while introducing a clip from their film "Bridesmaids" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actresses Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Melissa McCarthy play a "Scorsese drinking game" while introducing a clip from their film "Bridesmaids" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as she walks to the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as she walks to the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as she walks to the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Jean Dujardin is hugged by co-star Berenice Bejo as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Jean Dujardin is hugged by co-star Berenice Bejo as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jean Dujardin is hugged by co-star Berenice Bejo as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>The cast of "Modern Family" accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The cast of "Modern Family" accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The cast of "Modern Family" accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry Hagman from "Dallas" present at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry Hagman from "Dallas" present at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Patrick Duffy, Linda Gray and Larry Hagman from "Dallas" present at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Betty White is assisted by presenter Kyle Chandler as she accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Hot in Cleveland", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Betty White is assisted by presenter Kyle Chandler as she accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Hot in Cleveland", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Betty White is assisted by presenter Kyle Chandler as she accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for "Hot in Cleveland", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Director Michel Hazanavicius (L), his wife actress Berenice Bejo, and actor Jean Dujardin chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Director Michel Hazanavicius (L), his wife actress Berenice Bejo, and actor Jean Dujardin chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Director Michel Hazanavicius (L), his wife actress Berenice Bejo, and actor Jean Dujardin chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as the cast of "The Help" accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as the cast of "The Help" accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Octavia Spencer reacts as the cast of "The Help" accepts the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actors Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actors Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actors Jonah Hill and Brad Pitt chat at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Christopher Plummer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Christopher Plummer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Christopher Plummer accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Presenter Tina Fey removes a wine glass as actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Presenter Tina Fey removes a wine glass as actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Tina Fey removes a wine glass as actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Presenter Brad Pitt greets actresses Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis as they take the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Presenter Brad Pitt greets actresses Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis as they take the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Brad Pitt greets actresses Octavia Spencer and Viola Davis as they take the stage to accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "The Help", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actors Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez smile with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Modern Family " at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake </p>

Actors Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez smile with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Modern Family " at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Actors Sofia Vergara and Rico Rodriguez smile with their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series for "Modern Family " at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

<p>Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in "The Help" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in "The Help" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Viola Davis accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her role in "The Help" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Jean Dujardin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Actor Jean Dujardin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Jean Dujardin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a leading role for "The Artist", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Christopher Plummer greets presenter Michelle Williams as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Christopher Plummer greets presenter Michelle Williams as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Christopher Plummer greets presenter Michelle Williams as he accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for "Beginners" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Alec Baldwin accepts the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series for "30 Rock" at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Tilda Swinton and Angelina Jolie chat during a commercial break at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Tilda Swinton and Angelina Jolie chat during a commercial break at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tilda Swinton and Angelina Jolie chat during a commercial break at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>The cast of "The Help" accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Cast member shown (L-R) are Sissy Spacek, Ahna O'Reilly, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

The cast of "The Help" accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Cast member shown (L-R) are Sissy Spacek, Ahna O'Reilly, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The cast of "The Help" accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. Cast member shown (L-R) are Sissy Spacek, Ahna O'Reilly, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Cicely Tyson and Jessica Chastain. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Steve Buscemi accepts the award for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Boardwalk Empire", at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "American Horror Story," at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "American Horror Story," at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Jessica Lange accepts the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for "American Horror Story," at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actor Christopher Plummer from the film "Beginners" and Nick Nolte from the film "Warrior" pose together during the cocktail reception at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actor Christopher Plummer from the film "Beginners" and Nick Nolte from the film "Warrior" pose together during the cocktail reception at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Christopher Plummer from the film "Beginners" and Nick Nolte from the film "Warrior" pose together during the cocktail reception at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Mary Tyler Moore accepts the Lifetime Achievement Award from presenter Dick Van Dyke at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Presenter Natalie Portman stands onstage at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Presenter Natalie Portman stands onstage at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Presenter Natalie Portman stands onstage at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

<p>Actors Shailene Woodley and George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," introduce a clip at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Actors Shailene Woodley and George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," introduce a clip at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actors Shailene Woodley and George Clooney, from the film "The Descendants," introduce a clip at the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

