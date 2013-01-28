The SAG Awards
Director and actor Ben Affleck holds the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. In the background are Tate Donovan and Christopher Denham (R). REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jennifer Lawrence (C) speaks to her parents after winning the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a leading role for her performance in "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Amy Nuttall (L) and Sophie McShera hold their awards for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series for "Downton Abbey" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actor Bryan Cranston poses backstage with his awards for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "Breaking Bad" and for outstanding cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Ben Affleck accepts the award for outstanding cast in a motion picture for "Argo" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Claire Danes holds the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a drama series for her role in "Homeland" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jennifer Lawrence hugs co-star Bradley Cooper as she wins the award for outstanding female actor in a leading role for "Silver Linings Playbook" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Actress Phyllis Logan (R, front) accepts the the award for outstanding ensemble in a drama series for "Downtown Abbey" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Dick Van Dyke Life holds his award backstage after recieving the life achievement award at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Daniel Day-Lewis accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a leading role for "Lincoln" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Claire Danes accepts the award for outstanding female actor in a drama series for "Homeland" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bryan Cranston (back to camera) is congratulated by Ben Affleck as he accepts the award for outstanding male actor in a drama series for "Breaking Bad" at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013....more
Sofia Vergara from the TV comedy Modern Family holds her award for "outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series" backstage at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more
Actor Dick Van Dyke accepts the life achievement award at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Hugh Jackman (R), from the film "Les Miserables," hugs director Tom Hooper at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Robert De Niro attends a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Jared Harris (L) and Daniel Day-Lewis from the film "Lincoln" pose at a cocktail party before the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
SAG-AFTRA presidents Ken Howard and Roberta Reardon greet their members at the 19th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 27, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
