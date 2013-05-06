Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon May 6, 2013 | 8:35pm IST

The Sahara Story

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters outside his company's office in Lucknow May 6, 2013. India's embattled Sahara conglomerate is looking to bring equity and debt investment into its businesses as an ongoing dispute with the country's securities regulator has set back its growth. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

Monday, May 06, 2013

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy poses for a photograph after an interview with Reuters at his office in Lucknow May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Employees of Sahara Group wave miniature national flags before singing India's national anthem in Lucknow May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy (front, L) speaks with an employee before they sing the national anthem in Lucknow May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy (C, bottom) waves a green cloth together with his employees after singing the national anthem in Lucknow May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy waves at his employees before they sing the national anthem in Lucknow May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Pawan Kumar</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy (front) gestures as he arrives at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy (R) arrives at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he arrives at the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy accompanied by his security leaves the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) headquarters in Mumbai April 10, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>An electronic billboard advertising Sahara Group is seen on top of a building at a residential area in Mumbai March 15, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Auto-rickshaws move past a Sahara Star hotel in Mumbai September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Rickshaw pullers wait for customers outside the Sahara Mall, a shopping centre built by Sahara group, in Gurgaon on the outskirts of New Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal/Files</p>

<p>Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy gestures as he speaks during a news conference in Mumbai February 4, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

<p>Commuters walk past a billboard advertising the Sahara News Network, along a road in Noida on the outskirts of New Delhi September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

<p>Subroto Roy, chairman of Sahara India, dances on his 58th birthday in Lucknow June 10, 2005. REUTERS/Sahara Corporate Communications/Handout</p>

