Wed Oct 22, 2014

The Savage Mountain

A group of Pakistani soldiers carry their guns uphill along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 8, 2014. A local porter receives 700 Pakistani Rupee ($6.8) per day and usually carries 55 pounds. Owners of mules can earn three times as much, as their animals carry 165 pounds. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A group of Pakistani soldiers carry their guns uphill along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 8, 2014. A local porter receives 700 Pakistani Rupee ($6.8) per day and usually carries 55 pounds. Owners of mules can earn three times as much, as their animals carry 165 pounds. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A group of Pakistani soldiers carry their guns uphill along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 8, 2014. A local porter receives 700 Pakistani Rupee ($6.8) per day and usually carries 55 pounds. Owners of mules can earn three times as much, as their animals carry 165 pounds. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters guide their mules outside the village of Askole in Pakistan August 28, 2014. Geographically, Pakistan is a climbers paradise. It rivals Nepal for the number of peaks over 23,000 feet and is home to the world's second tallest mountain, K2. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Porters guide their mules outside the village of Askole in Pakistan August 28, 2014. Geographically, Pakistan is a climbers paradise. It rivals Nepal for the number of peaks over 23,000 feet and is home to the world's second tallest mountain, K2. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Porters guide their mules outside the village of Askole in Pakistan August 28, 2014. Geographically, Pakistan is a climbers paradise. It rivals Nepal for the number of peaks over 23,000 feet and is home to the world's second tallest mountain, K2. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Three boys carry hay in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. In more peaceful times, northern Pakistan's unspoilt beauty was a major tourist draw but the potentially lucrative industry has been blighted by years of violence. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Three boys carry hay in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. In more peaceful times, northern Pakistan's unspoilt beauty was a major tourist draw but the potentially lucrative industry has been blighted by years of violence. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Three boys carry hay in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. In more peaceful times, northern Pakistan's unspoilt beauty was a major tourist draw but the potentially lucrative industry has been blighted by years of violence. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Pakistani boys pose for a picture in the remote mountain village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. The number of expeditions has dwindled, wrecking communities dependant on climbing for income and starving Pakistan's suffering economy of much-needed dollars. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Pakistani boys pose for a picture in the remote mountain village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. The number of expeditions has dwindled, wrecking communities dependant on climbing for income and starving Pakistan's suffering economy of much-needed dollars. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Pakistani boys pose for a picture in the remote mountain village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. The number of expeditions has dwindled, wrecking communities dependant on climbing for income and starving Pakistan's suffering economy of much-needed dollars. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porter Hassan Gab Khor holds a live chicken before a K2 Base Camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Porter Hassan Gab Khor holds a live chicken before a K2 Base Camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Porter Hassan Gab Khor holds a live chicken before a K2 Base Camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters check the weight of a load during a K2 Base Camp trek near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Porters check the weight of a load during a K2 Base Camp trek near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Porters check the weight of a load during a K2 Base Camp trek near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porter Hassan Trampa, 35, lifts his load in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Porter Hassan Trampa, 35, lifts his load in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Porter Hassan Trampa, 35, lifts his load in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The feet of porter Ibrahim Sino, 33, are pictured following a 16-day K2 base camp trek, in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The feet of porter Ibrahim Sino, 33, are pictured following a 16-day K2 base camp trek, in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
The feet of porter Ibrahim Sino, 33, are pictured following a 16-day K2 base camp trek, in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A porter carries his load as he walks along a glacial river during a K2 base camp trek, near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A porter carries his load as he walks along a glacial river during a K2 base camp trek, near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A porter carries his load as he walks along a glacial river during a K2 base camp trek, near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters carry live chickens, which serve as meat supplies, during a K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Porters carry live chickens, which serve as meat supplies, during a K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Porters carry live chickens, which serve as meat supplies, during a K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A trekking group walks over a rope bridge across the Braldu River in the Karakoram mountain range near the village of Askole in Pakistan August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A trekking group walks over a rope bridge across the Braldu River in the Karakoram mountain range near the village of Askole in Pakistan August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A trekking group walks over a rope bridge across the Braldu River in the Karakoram mountain range near the village of Askole in Pakistan August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The names of the porters and members of a recent K2 trekking tour are written on a glacial stone along the K2 base camp trek near Korophong in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The names of the porters and members of a recent K2 trekking tour are written on a glacial stone along the K2 base camp trek near Korophong in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
The names of the porters and members of a recent K2 trekking tour are written on a glacial stone along the K2 base camp trek near Korophong in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A cow runs after crossing a rope bridge over the glacial Braldu River near the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A cow runs after crossing a rope bridge over the glacial Braldu River near the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A cow runs after crossing a rope bridge over the glacial Braldu River near the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Tents stand under dark rain clouds in the valley of the river Braldu at Bardoumal near the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Tents stand under dark rain clouds in the valley of the river Braldu at Bardoumal near the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Tents stand under dark rain clouds in the valley of the river Braldu at Bardoumal near the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks Vegetable Masala on his kerosene burner in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks Vegetable Masala on his kerosene burner in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks Vegetable Masala on his kerosene burner in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A young porter plays with a helicopter he made from plastic bottles, and which is powered by a water-jet of melting glacial water, at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A young porter plays with a helicopter he made from plastic bottles, and which is powered by a water-jet of melting glacial water, at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A young porter plays with a helicopter he made from plastic bottles, and which is powered by a water-jet of melting glacial water, at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Mountain guide Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, 38, receives a haircut from cook Shukrullah Baig, 52, at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Mountain guide Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, 38, receives a haircut from cook Shukrullah Baig, 52, at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Mountain guide Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, 38, receives a haircut from cook Shukrullah Baig, 52, at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man from the village of Askole carries firewood in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A man from the village of Askole carries firewood in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A man from the village of Askole carries firewood in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A trekker stands in the valley of the Braldu River at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A trekker stands in the valley of the Braldu River at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A trekker stands in the valley of the Braldu River at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A local farmer drives his mules down the rock-covered Baltoro glacier near Urdokas along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A local farmer drives his mules down the rock-covered Baltoro glacier near Urdokas along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A local farmer drives his mules down the rock-covered Baltoro glacier near Urdokas along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mule drinks from a basin at a washing place for porters and trekkers at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 1, 2014. A mule can cost between 120,000 and 150,000 Pakistani Rupees (around $1,100 - $1,400) and can earn around $20 per working day for its owner. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mule drinks from a basin at a washing place for porters and trekkers at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 1, 2014. A mule can cost between 120,000 and 150,000 Pakistani Rupees (around $1,100 - $1,400) and can earn around $20 per working day for its owner. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A mule drinks from a basin at a washing place for porters and trekkers at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 1, 2014. A mule can cost between 120,000 and 150,000 Pakistani Rupees (around $1,100 - $1,400) and can earn around $20 per working day for its owner. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mule which died during a previous K2 base camp trek lies on the stone-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A mule which died during a previous K2 base camp trek lies on the stone-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A mule which died during a previous K2 base camp trek lies on the stone-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A group of Japanese trekkers climbs the rock-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A group of Japanese trekkers climbs the rock-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A group of Japanese trekkers climbs the rock-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters make their way through deep snow on the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 8, 2014. While other parts of Pakistan and northern India were flooded, Concordia in the Karakoram mountain range was covered with a seasonally unusual amount of snow. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Porters make their way through deep snow on the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 8, 2014. While other parts of Pakistan and northern India were flooded, Concordia in the Karakoram mountain range was covered with a seasonally unusual amount of snow. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Porters make their way through deep snow on the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 8, 2014. While other parts of Pakistan and northern India were flooded, Concordia in the Karakoram mountain range was covered with a seasonally unusual amount of snow. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks a chapati in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks a chapati in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks a chapati in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters talk with guide Altaf Hussain (2nd R) and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman (C) in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Porters talk with guide Altaf Hussain (2nd R) and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman (C) in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Porters talk with guide Altaf Hussain (2nd R) and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman (C) in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A German trekker removes snow from a kitchen tent at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A German trekker removes snow from a kitchen tent at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A German trekker removes snow from a kitchen tent at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A porter guides his trekking client, 26-year old Yvonne Yip (L), from Hong Kong down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A porter guides his trekking client, 26-year old Yvonne Yip (L), from Hong Kong down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A porter guides his trekking client, 26-year old Yvonne Yip (L), from Hong Kong down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A porter leaves the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, wearing self-made gaiters near K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

A porter leaves the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, wearing self-made gaiters near K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
A porter leaves the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, wearing self-made gaiters near K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Trekkers and porters hike down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Trekkers and porters hike down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Trekkers and porters hike down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The world's second largest mountain, K2 (seen in the distance), and Broad Peak (R), are illuminated by the moon at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The world's second largest mountain, K2 (seen in the distance), and Broad Peak (R), are illuminated by the moon at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
The world's second largest mountain, K2 (seen in the distance), and Broad Peak (R), are illuminated by the moon at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Pictures