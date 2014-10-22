The Savage Mountain
A group of Pakistani soldiers carry their guns uphill along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 8, 2014. A local porter receives 700 Pakistani Rupee ($6.8) per day and usually carries 55 pounds. Owners of mules...more
Porters guide their mules outside the village of Askole in Pakistan August 28, 2014. Geographically, Pakistan is a climbers paradise. It rivals Nepal for the number of peaks over 23,000 feet and is home to the world's second tallest mountain, K2....more
Three boys carry hay in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. In more peaceful times, northern Pakistan's unspoilt beauty was a major tourist draw but the potentially lucrative industry has been...more
Pakistani boys pose for a picture in the remote mountain village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. The number of expeditions has dwindled, wrecking communities dependant on climbing for income and starving...more
Porter Hassan Gab Khor holds a live chicken before a K2 Base Camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters check the weight of a load during a K2 Base Camp trek near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porter Hassan Trampa, 35, lifts his load in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The feet of porter Ibrahim Sino, 33, are pictured following a 16-day K2 base camp trek, in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A porter carries his load as he walks along a glacial river during a K2 base camp trek, near the resting point of Paju in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 10, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters carry live chickens, which serve as meat supplies, during a K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A trekking group walks over a rope bridge across the Braldu River in the Karakoram mountain range near the village of Askole in Pakistan August 27, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The names of the porters and members of a recent K2 trekking tour are written on a glacial stone along the K2 base camp trek near Korophong in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A cow runs after crossing a rope bridge over the glacial Braldu River near the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Tents stand under dark rain clouds in the valley of the river Braldu at Bardoumal near the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks Vegetable Masala on his kerosene burner in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
A young porter plays with a helicopter he made from plastic bottles, and which is powered by a water-jet of melting glacial water, at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014....more
Mountain guide Mujeeb Ur-Rahman, 38, receives a haircut from cook Shukrullah Baig, 52, at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A man from the village of Askole carries firewood in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A trekker stands in the valley of the Braldu River at Bardoumal along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan August 29, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A local farmer drives his mules down the rock-covered Baltoro glacier near Urdokas along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A mule drinks from a basin at a washing place for porters and trekkers at Khoburtse along the K2 base camp trek in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 1, 2014. A mule can cost between 120,000 and 150,000 Pakistani Rupees (around $1,100...more
A mule which died during a previous K2 base camp trek lies on the stone-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A group of Japanese trekkers climbs the rock-covered Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters make their way through deep snow on the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in northern Pakistan September 8, 2014. While other parts of Pakistan and northern India were flooded, Concordia in the Karakoram mountain range was...more
Shukrullah Baig, a 52-year-old brick layer and former cook at a five-star hotel chain cooks a chapati in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The moon illuminates the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain the K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Porters talk with guide Altaf Hussain (2nd R) and Mujeeb Ur-Rahman (C) in the village of Askole in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A German trekker removes snow from a kitchen tent at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, near the world's second highest mountain K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang...more
A porter guides his trekking client, 26-year old Yvonne Yip (L), from Hong Kong down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
A porter leaves the snow-covered Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, wearing self-made gaiters near K2 in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 6, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
Trekkers and porters hike down the Baltoro glacier in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
The world's second largest mountain, K2 (seen in the distance), and Broad Peak (R), are illuminated by the moon at Concordia, the confluence of the Baltoro and Godwin-Austen glaciers, in the Karakoram mountain range in Pakistan September 7, 2014....more
Next Slideshows
Diwali celebrations
Celebration of the festival of lights, Diwali.
Romantic Portugal
Sintra, Portugal was the first center of Romantic architecture in the 19th century, with its influences spreading wide across Europe.
Vrindavan widows celebrate Diwali
Widows who have been abandoned by their families celebrate Diwali in Vrindavan.
Festival of lights
Images from Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights.
MORE IN PICTURES
Plane lands after secret, two-year mission
The U.S. military's experimental X-37B space plane completes a classified mission that lasted nearly two years, the Air Force said.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.