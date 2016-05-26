The scourge of illegal gold mining
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. Peru has declared a 60-day emergency in a remote part of the Amazon to curb high levels of mercury poisoning from rampant...more
A boy carries a dog as he stands after a Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios. A growing number of studies show that residents of the Madre de Dios region near Peru's...more
An illegal gold dredge burns on a river near the Amazon city of Puerto Maldonado, February 2011. The miners dump about 40 tons of mercury into Amazonian rivers per year and have destroyed more than 100,000 hectares (247,105 acres) of rainforest in...more
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use...more
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
A woman and her child stand near debris after a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
A general view of a deforested area near an illegal gold mine at Puerto Luz in the Amazon region of Madre de Dios, September 2012. REUTERS/Miguel Bellido/El Comercio
A Peruvian police officer burns equipment used by illegal miners during an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Police escort a group of miners detained during a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
Miners and their families leave a camp after Peruvian police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Miners watch a police operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 13, at the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, January 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A view of an illegal gold mining camp in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in Salpo town in the Andes montains of La Libertad, May 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
An area deforested by illegal gold mining is seen in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Peruvian police officers take part in an operation to destroy illegal gold mining camps in a zone known as Mega 14, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, July 2015. REUTERS/Janine Costa
Next Slideshows
France revolts against labor reform
Protesters clash with police across France against plans to loosen the country's protective labor law.
The dangerous Mediterranean route
The number of boats carrying migrants making the dangerous crossing of the Mediterranean has risen sharply amid warm weather and calm seas.
President Mukherjee in China
Highlights from the visit of President Pranab Mukherjee to China.
Hurt lockers of the Middle East
Bomb disposal units remove the threat of explosives in the conflict zones of Syria and Iraq.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.