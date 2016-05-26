The scourge of illegal gold mining

View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use...more

View of destroyed illegal gold mining camps after a police operation in La Pampa, in the southern Amazon region of Madre de Dios, August 2015. Tens of thousands of illegal miners who dredge for gold in the rivers and wetlands of Madre de Dios use mercury to separate ore from rock, often handling the neurotoxin with their bare hands and inhaling its fumes when it is burned off. REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda

