Pictures | Thu Aug 11, 2016 | 3:20am IST

The Secret Service campaign

Secret Service officers work to secure Hillary Clinton after a protester jumped into the buffer during a rally at Lincoln High School in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
A Secret Service agent is seen as Donald Trump attends a coal mining round table discussion at Fitzgerald Peterbilt in Glade Spring, Virginia. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2016
Secret Service agents push an animal rights activist out of a buffer area as Hillary Clinton speaks in Las Vegas. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Secret Service agents await the arrival of Donald Trump at his Trump International Golf Links in Aberdeen, Scotland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, June 25, 2016
A Secret Service agent keeps an eye on Hillary Clinton as she meets with a group of DREAMers, in Las Vegas. REUTERS/David Becker

Reuters / Monday, February 15, 2016
Secret Service backstage during a Donald Trump post Republican Convention campaign event in Cleveland. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, July 23, 2016
Secret Service agents surround Donald Trump during a disturbance as he speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
A member of the Secret Service stands behind a monitor as a video about Hillary Clinton plays before a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Donald Trump walks down the street accompanied by Secret Service agents in Greenville, South Carolina. REUTERS/Rainier Ehrhardt

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
A Secret Service agent checks backstage at a campaign event for Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A Secret Service agent watches as a jet carrying Donald Trump arrives on the third day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, July 20, 2016
Secret Service agents stand watch amid balloons on the final night of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, July 29, 2016
A member of the Secret Service guards Donald Trump as he attends a campaign rally in Warren, Michigan. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, March 04, 2016
A Secret Service agent at the Columbus Airport prior to a Donald Trump campaign event. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, August 02, 2016
Secret Service agents line up to get off a Donald Trump charter plane before a campaign event in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Tuesday, July 26, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands guard before Donald Trump speaks at Dayton International Airport in Ohio. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, March 12, 2016
Hillary Clinton shoots a selfie with a supporter in the crowd as Secret Service agents look in Cleveland. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, March 09, 2016
