Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Feb 6, 2016 | 12:10am IST

The Secret Service campaign

Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Secret Service agents are covered in snow protecting Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the car behind them after a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
1 / 18
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on while at a Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton campaign event in Des Moines, Iowa, United States, January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 18
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Wednesday, January 27, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton holds a cellphone camera to shoot a picture with supporters in front of a Secret Service agent at a campaign event in Cedar Falls, Iowa January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
3 / 18
A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Wednesday, January 06, 2016
A Secret Service agent checks the backstage at campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Sioux City, Iowa, United States, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
4 / 18
A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Thursday, December 10, 2015
A Secret Service agent (L) stands next to Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson during a news conference in Chicago, Illinois, United States, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
5 / 18
A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A Secret Service (top L) agent looks out into a venue as people wait for the arrival of Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson for a campaign event in Mt. Ayr, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
6 / 18
A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Tuesday, December 08, 2015
A Secret Service agent walks down a pier during a sweep before a Pearl Harbor Day Rally aboard the USS Yorktown Memorial for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, December 7, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
7 / 18
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks with a Secret Service agent (L) at the Politics and Eggs breakfast campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks with a Secret Service agent (L) at the Politics and Eggs breakfast campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks with a Secret Service agent (L) at the Politics and Eggs breakfast campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
8 / 18
A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New...more

Reuters / Friday, February 05, 2016
A Secret Service agent looks on from the side of the stage as Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton discuss issues during the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
9 / 18
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
10 / 18
A Secret Service agent protecting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands next to the Israeli flag as Hillary Clinton speaks at the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines while campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

A Secret Service agent protecting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands next to the Israeli flag as Hillary Clinton speaks at the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines while campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016....more

Reuters / Tuesday, January 26, 2016
A Secret Service agent protecting Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton stands next to the Israeli flag as Hillary Clinton speaks at the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines while campaigning in Des Moines, Iowa January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Close
11 / 18
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
A Secret Service agent keeps watch as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump addresses a crowd during a presidential forum in Aiken, South Carolina December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Christopher Aluka Berry
Close
12 / 18
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security at a Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
13 / 18
The Secret Service protection detail for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

The Secret Service protection detail for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
The Secret Service protection detail for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson waits for Carson to leave South Bethel Church in Tipton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 18
A Secret Service agent provides security for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

A Secret Service agent provides security for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Saturday, January 23, 2016
A Secret Service agent provides security for Republican presidential candidate Ben Carson before the start of a campaign event in Creston, Iowa, United States, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 18
A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016
A Secret Service agent stands on the stage at the Gaillard Center during set-up at the NBC News-YouTube Democratic Debate in Charleston, South Carolina, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
16 / 18
Secret Service officers stand in front of a large monitor as Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Secret Service officers stand in front of a large monitor as Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
Secret Service officers stand in front of a large monitor as Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
17 / 18
A Secret Service officer stands beside the stage before Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A Secret Service officer stands beside the stage before Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Sunday, January 10, 2016
A Secret Service officer stands beside the stage before Republican presidential candidates participate in a forum at the 2016 Kemp Forum on Expanding Opportunity in Columbia, South Carolina, January 9, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
The world's jobless

The world's jobless

Next Slideshows

The world's jobless

The world's jobless

A look at unemployment rates around the world.

05 Feb 2016
Rivers in India

Rivers in India

India is home to a number of rivers that have witnessed flourishing human civilizations as well as natural disasters and accidents. Here are some pictures from...

05 Feb 2016
India this week

India this week

Our best photos from across the country in the past week.

05 Feb 2016
A night at the opera

A night at the opera

The opening ceremony at Vienna's glittering Opera Ball.

05 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast