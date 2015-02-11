The selfie phenomenon
A man takes a selfie by a crashing wave on Beirut's Corniche, a seaside promenade, as high winds sweep through Lebanon during a storm February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A woman poses for a selfie in front of the statue of Christ the Redeemer ahead of the 2014 World Cup in Rio de Janeiro, June 8, 2014. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A woman takes a selfie as the supermoon rises over Tower Bridge in London August 10, 2014. The astronomical event occurs when the moon is closest to the Earth in its orbit, making it appear much larger and brighter than usual. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Portugal fans take selfies before the start of the 2014 World Cup Group G soccer match against Ghana at the Brasilia national stadium in Brasilia June 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman takes a selfie with a sheep at a sheep cafe in Seoul February 6, 2015. A growing number of visitors including foreign tourists are coming to the cafe to enjoy the upcoming Year of the Sheep, according to the cafe's owner. The Chinese Lunar...more
Military cadets take selfies during a ceremony celebrating the birthday of Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej outside the Grand Palace in Bangkok December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
A couple takes a selfie as protesters block an area outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Men take a selfie with a horse in the downtown of the Andalusian capital of Seville November 21, 2014. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Pedestrians, with a vintage tram in the background, take a "selfie" as snow falls at the main shopping street of Istiklal in central Istanbul January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Muslims take a selfie near a Christmas tree ahead of Christmas in a Christian slum in Islamabad December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Crowd members pose for a selfie with a cheerleader of a participant during a parade before the 23rd annual Wing Bowl at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
People wearing fake mustaches take a selfie as they wait for the Japan premiere of "Mortdecai" in Tokyo January 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Tourists take a selfie near the Pyramid of the Louvre Museum on a rainy summer day in Paris July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
South Korean tourist Heemok Ann takes a selfie in front of the U.S. Capitol dome on Capitol Hill in Washington after the U.S. government shutdown, October 1, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A participant takes a selfie during Delhi Queer Pride Parade, an event promoting gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender rights, in New Delhi November 30, 2014. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Charles Martinez sits on a railing to take a selfie overlooking the partially frozen Lake Michigan in Chicago, Illinois, January 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
A woman takes a selfie at a sunflower field in Lopburi province, north of Bangkok November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A man takes a picture of himself among participants during the annual "City2Surf" fun run in central Sydney August 11, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Women take a "selfie" with musicians and healers of band "Mazaher Zar" after the band performed a traditional exorcism ritual in Cairo late November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A couple takes a selfie as others observe the sunset at an oceanfront in the neighborhood of Miraflores in Lima, Peru, February 9, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Next Slideshows
Prayerful moments
Solemn moments spent in prayer, captured across India.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Indian Shi'ites at Israeli shrine
Indian Shi'ite Muslim pilgrims visit Israeli shrine where, they believe, the head of Hussein ibn Ali - grandson of the Prophet Mohammed - lay interred for...
Living in the ruins of Gaza
Daily life amid the ruins of Gaza.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Summer in India
How people deal with sizzling summer season in India.
India at Cannes
Indian celebrities walk down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.
Aishwarya at Cannes
Actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.
President Trump's first foreign trip
Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.
Pippa Middleton marries
Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.
Yoga with goats
Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.
Iran votes in presidential election
Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.
Venezuela's volunteer protest medics
Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.