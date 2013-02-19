The Sensex effect
An investor scratches his head as he looks at a display of stock prices outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
An investor scratches his head as he looks at a display of stock prices outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files
Stockbrokers cheer as they trade at their terminals during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the BSE in Mumbai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
Stockbrokers cheer as they trade at their terminals during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the BSE in Mumbai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files
People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People look at a large screen displaying the benchmark share index Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
People look at a large screen displaying the benchmark share index Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A man speaks on a phone as he looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A man speaks on a phone as he looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files
A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Investors react as they look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Investors react as they look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker drinks water while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker drinks water while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts during trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts during trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
People looking at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of BSE building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
People looking at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of BSE building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reads a newspaper while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reads a newspaper while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A stock broker crosses his fingers while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A stock broker crosses his fingers while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
An investor gestures with folded hands towards the Bombay Stock Exchange building while watching a large screen displaying Sensex on the building's index in Mumbai January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
An investor gestures with folded hands towards the Bombay Stock Exchange building while watching a large screen displaying Sensex on the building's index in Mumbai January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files
Next Slideshows
Clash at Madrid airport
Striking union workers clash with police at Barajas airport.
Meteorite hits Russia
Over a thousand are injured after a meteorite explodes over Russia.
India this week
Here's what made news in India in the past seven days.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.