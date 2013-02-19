Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Feb 19, 2013 | 5:55pm IST

The Sensex effect

<p>An investor scratches his head as he looks at a display of stock prices outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files</p>

An investor scratches his head as he looks at a display of stock prices outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An investor scratches his head as he looks at a display of stock prices outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash/Files

Close
1 / 30
<p>Stockbrokers cheer as they trade at their terminals during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the BSE in Mumbai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files</p>

Stockbrokers cheer as they trade at their terminals during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the BSE in Mumbai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Stockbrokers cheer as they trade at their terminals during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the BSE in Mumbai November 5, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

Close
2 / 30
<p>People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
3 / 30
<p>People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People look at a large screen displaying the Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
4 / 30
<p>A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
5 / 30
<p>A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts while trading during the presentation of budget, at a stock brokerage in Mumbai February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
6 / 30
<p>A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker smiles as he trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai December 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
7 / 30
<p>People look at a large screen displaying the benchmark share index Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe</p>

People look at a large screen displaying the benchmark share index Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People look at a large screen displaying the benchmark share index Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai November 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe

Close
8 / 30
<p>People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
9 / 30
<p>People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai September 30, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
10 / 30
<p>A man speaks on a phone as he looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A man speaks on a phone as he looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A man speaks on a phone as he looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
11 / 30
<p>A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
12 / 30
<p>A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
13 / 30
<p>A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
14 / 30
<p>People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the BSE building in Mumbai May 4, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
15 / 30
<p>A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai March 23, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
16 / 30
<p>People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files</p>

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai January 9, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/Files

Close
17 / 30
<p>A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A man looks at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
18 / 30
<p>A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai November 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
19 / 30
<p>The Bombay Stock Exchange building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is reflected on a glass window as people look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the building in Mumbai November 10, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
20 / 30
<p>Investors react as they look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Investors react as they look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Investors react as they look at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai October 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
21 / 30
<p>A broker drinks water while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker drinks water while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker drinks water while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 24, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
22 / 30
<p>A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai October 8, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
23 / 30
<p>Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

Brokers react while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 29, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
24 / 30
<p>A broker reacts during trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts during trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts during trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai September 2, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
25 / 30
<p>People looking at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of BSE building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

People looking at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of BSE building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

People looking at a large screen displaying Sensex on the facade of BSE building and the BSE building are reflected on a puddle of rainwater in Mumbai June 9, 2008. Picture rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
26 / 30
<p>A broker reads a newspaper while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reads a newspaper while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reads a newspaper while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai March 31, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
27 / 30
<p>A stock broker crosses his fingers while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A stock broker crosses his fingers while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A stock broker crosses his fingers while trading at a brokerage firm in Mumbai March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
28 / 30
<p>A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

A broker reacts while trading at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai February 11, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
29 / 30
<p>An investor gestures with folded hands towards the Bombay Stock Exchange building while watching a large screen displaying Sensex on the building's index in Mumbai January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files</p>

An investor gestures with folded hands towards the Bombay Stock Exchange building while watching a large screen displaying Sensex on the building's index in Mumbai January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Tuesday, February 19, 2013

An investor gestures with folded hands towards the Bombay Stock Exchange building while watching a large screen displaying Sensex on the building's index in Mumbai January 21, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta/Files

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Clash at Madrid airport

Clash at Madrid airport

Next Slideshows

Clash at Madrid airport

Clash at Madrid airport

Striking union workers clash with police at Barajas airport.

19 Feb 2013
Meteorite hits Russia

Meteorite hits Russia

Over a thousand are injured after a meteorite explodes over Russia.

18 Feb 2013
India this week

India this week

Here's what made news in India in the past seven days.

17 Feb 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

16 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast