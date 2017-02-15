The settlements today
Girls walk in a playground on a stormy day in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A general view picture shows houses in the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A girl crosses a pedestrian crossing in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man stands on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An Israeli soldier stands inside a guarding booth covered in posters with texts in Hebrew reading "Prime Minister, we bid you farewell and upon your return - sovereignty!" at a junction in the Gush Etzion Israeli settlement block in the occupied West...more
A girl pushes a stroller on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man walks on a road in the Israeli settlement of Beitar Illit in the occupied West Bank. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Next Slideshows
Aero India show in Bengaluru
Pictures from the Aero India show at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.
Australia's immigration center on Manus Island
Inside the Australian offshore detention camp on Manus Island in Papua New Guinea, which houses around 860 men seeking asylum.
Russia's military might
A look at Russia's armed forces amid reports the country deployed a new cruise missile despite complaints by U.S. officials that it violated an arms control...
Best of the Grammys
Memorable moments at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.