The shadow of Boko Haram

A student who escaped when Boko Haram rebels stormed a school and abducted schoolgirls, identifies her schoolmates from a video released by the Islamist rebel group at the Government House in Maiduguri, Borno State May 15, 2014. Boko Haram, a nickname which translates roughly as "Western education is sinful", formed around a decade ago as a clerical movement opposed to Western influence. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, May 16, 2014
People wash clothes in a dry riverbed in Maroua, Cameroon, March 17, 2016. After watching its influence spread during a six-year campaign that has killed around 15,000 people according to the U.S. military, Nigeria has now united with its neighbours to stamp out Boko Haram. An 8,700-strong regional force of troops from Benin, Cameroon, Chad, Niger, and Nigeria is seeking to finish the job. Outside Nigeria, Cameroon has been hardest hit by Boko Haram, which now operates out of bases in the Mandara Mountains, Sambisa Forest and Lake Chad. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, March 31, 2016
Rachel Daniel, 35, holds up a picture of her abducted daughter Rose Daniel, 17, as her son Bukar, 7, sits beside her at her home in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. Rose was abducted along with more than 200 of her classmates on April 14 by Boko Haram militants from a secondary school in Chibok, Borno state. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
Victims await treatment after a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja August 26, 2011 killing 23 people. The blast ripped through the offices as a car rammed into the building, and witnesses said they had seen a number of dead bodies being carried from the site. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2011
People watch as smoke rises from the police headquarters after it was hit by a blast in Nigeria's northern city of Kano January 20, 2012. Boko Haram has splintered into several factions, including some with ties to al Qaeda's Saharan wing. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2012
A soldier walks through a burnt building at the headquarters of Michika local government in Michika town, after the Nigerian military recaptured it from Boko Haram, in Adamawa state May 10, 2015. Boko Haram has said it wanted to revive the 19th century caliphate of Usman Dan Fodio, an Islamic scholar who threw off corrupt Hausa kings and established strict Sharia law. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A woman participates in a vigil for the girls who were abducted from a secondary school in Chibok, on the anniversary of their abduction in Abuja April 14, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Members of a vigilante group of traditional hunters pose for a picture at their camp in Maiduguri May 21, 2014. About 100 traditional hunters from villages in Borno state gathered in a camp in Maiduguri and volunteered to hunt for Boko Haram to the local government. A lack of education and high youth unemployment has helped Boko Haram's Islamist ideology to thrive. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Thursday, May 22, 2014
A man, whom the Chadian military say they have taken prisoner for belonging to insurgent group Boko Haram, is seen in Gambaru February 26, 2015. The Chadian military nicknamed the man "the Butcher". He was accused of killing five people the way Boko Haram does, cutting their throat with a knife. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Friday, February 27, 2015
A man walks through the ruins of a zonal police headquarters after a bomb attack in Nigeria's northern city of Kano, January 21, 2012. Boko Haram militants have carried out multiple bombings and shootings since the secretive sect launched an uprising in 2009, including a coordinated strike on Kano that left 186 people dead REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, January 21, 2012
A girl rescued from Boko Haram in Sambisa forest by Nigeria Military carries her food as she arrives at the Internally displaced people's camp in Yola, Adamawa State, Nigeria May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, May 03, 2015
The skull of a decapitated man is seen at a mass grave in the recently retaken town of Damasak, Nigeria, March 20, 2015. Soldiers from Niger and Chad who liberated the Nigerian town of Damasak from Boko Haram militants discovered the bodies of at least 70 people, many with their throats slit, scattered under a bridge, a Reuters witness said. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

Reuters / Saturday, March 21, 2015
A car burns at the scene of a bomb explosion at St. Theresa Catholic Church at Madalla, Suleja, just outside Nigeria's capital Abuja, December 25, 2011. Five bombs exploded on Christmas Day at churches in Nigeria raising fears that Islamist militant group Boko Haram is trying to ignite sectarian civil war. REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde

Reuters / Sunday, December 25, 2011
A victim of a bomb blast at a bus station is seen resting at a specialist hospital in Kano, February 25, 2015. Suicide bombers struck two bus stations in different parts of northern Nigeria in attacks President Goodluck Jonathan blamed on Boko Haram. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, February 26, 2015
A girl walks past a destroyed mosque in the town of Mararaba, after the Nigerian military recaptured it from Boko Haram, in Adamawa state May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Akintunde Akinleye

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
A wall painted by Boko Haram is pictured in Damasak March 24, 2015. Boko Haram militants kidnapped more than 400 women and children from the northern Nigerian town of Damasak that was freed by troops from Niger and Chad. REUTERS/Joe Penney

Reuters / Wednesday, March 25, 2015
