Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed May 11, 2016 | 9:26pm IST

The shooting of Walter Scott

North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Handout

North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen shooting 50-year-old Walter Scott in the back as he runs away, in this still image from video in North Charleston, South Carolina taken April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Handout
Close
1 / 20
A still image taken from police dash cam video shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. REUTERS/South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/Handout

A still image taken from police dash cam video shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. REUTERS/South...more

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
A still image taken from police dash cam video shows Walter Scott running from his vehicle during a traffic stop before he was shot and killed by white police officer Michael Slager in North Charleston, South Carolina April 7, 2015. REUTERS/South Carolina Law Enforcement Division/Handout
Close
2 / 20
Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina, United States on September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina, United States on September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Former police officer Michael Slager walks to the defense table bond hearing in Charleston, South Carolina, United States on September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
3 / 20
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
4 / 20
Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Anthony Scott (L), brother of Walter Scott, hugs a family member outside his mother's home in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
5 / 20
Flowers are placed at a small memorial for Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Flowers are placed at a small memorial for Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Flowers are placed at a small memorial for Walter Scott in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 20
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Rev. Arthur Prioleau of Goose Creek, South Carolina, carries a sign at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
7 / 20
Denise Singleton (L) of North Charleston and Nick Jenkins of Ladson, South Carolina, place flowers at a small memorial near where Walter Scott was shot in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. "I'm just sad about this," said Singleton. "You never think it could happen here." REUTERS/Randall Hill

Denise Singleton (L) of North Charleston and Nick Jenkins of Ladson, South Carolina, place flowers at a small memorial near where Walter Scott was shot in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. "I'm just sad about this," said Singleton. "You...more

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Denise Singleton (L) of North Charleston and Nick Jenkins of Ladson, South Carolina, place flowers at a small memorial near where Walter Scott was shot in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. "I'm just sad about this," said Singleton. "You never think it could happen here." REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
8 / 20
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a family gathering in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a family gathering in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
Anthony Scott, brother of Walter Scott, holds a 2003 photo taken of Walter, Anthony and Rodney Scott during a family gathering in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
9 / 20
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Muhiydin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads the protest at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
10 / 20
North Charleston resident Demond McElveen is overcome with emotion while sharing his experiences at a gathering after a North Charleston council meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

North Charleston resident Demond McElveen is overcome with emotion while sharing his experiences at a gathering after a North Charleston council meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
North Charleston resident Demond McElveen is overcome with emotion while sharing his experiences at a gathering after a North Charleston council meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
11 / 20
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey speaks during a news conference in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
12 / 20
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Protesters carry signs at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
13 / 20
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, April 10, 2015
Muhiyidin Moye D'Baha of the Black Lives Matter movement leads his group in prayer before a news conference demanding a citizen review board in North Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
14 / 20
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) visits with the family of Walter Scott in Charleston, South Carolina April 9, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
15 / 20
South Carolina House of Representatives member Wendell Gilliard of Charleston talks to protesters at a night rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

South Carolina House of Representatives member Wendell Gilliard of Charleston talks to protesters at a night rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
South Carolina House of Representatives member Wendell Gilliard of Charleston talks to protesters at a night rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
16 / 20
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A small memorial for Walter Scott marks the spot of his death in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
17 / 20
A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Thursday, April 09, 2015
A protester holds a sign during a late rally at city hall in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
18 / 20
Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
Protesters carry a sign with an image of Trayvon Martin at a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
19 / 20
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen in an undated photo released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston Heights, South Carolina. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Handout

North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen in an undated photo released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston Heights, South Carolina. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Handout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 08, 2015
North Charleston police officer Michael Slager is seen in an undated photo released by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston Heights, South Carolina. REUTERS/Charleston County Sheriff's Office/Handout
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Distant planets

Distant planets

Next Slideshows

Distant planets

Distant planets

Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.

11 May 2016
Baghdad bombing carnage

Baghdad bombing carnage

Dozens of people are killed in three separate bombings in Baghdad neighborhoods, with Islamic State claiming responsibility for the deadliest in Sadr City.

11 May 2016
Team Putin

Team Putin

The Russian leader shows off his skills on the ice, around the track and in the dojo.

11 May 2016
India on scooters

India on scooters

Pictures of people riding scooters on Indian roads.

11 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast