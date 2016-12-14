Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Dec 14, 2016 | 10:35pm IST

The shrinking rebel-held pocket of Aleppo

Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
1 / 4
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks along a street in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

A Free Syrian Army fighter walks along a street in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
A Free Syrian Army fighter walks along a street in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
2 / 4
Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Civilians fill containers with water in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
3 / 4
Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a street in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a street in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, December 14, 2016
Free Syrian Army fighters walk along a street in a rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail
Close
4 / 4
View Again
View Next
Aleppo: Since the beginning

Aleppo: Since the beginning

Next Slideshows

Aleppo: Since the beginning

Aleppo: Since the beginning

A chronology of conflict in the war-torn Syrian city of Aleppo.

14 Dec 2016
Inside government-controlled Aleppo

Inside government-controlled Aleppo

Inside government-controlled areas of Aleppo during a media tour.

14 Dec 2016
Newsmakers of 2016

Newsmakers of 2016

The people who shaped the news this year.

13 Dec 2016
Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

Fleeing deeper into rebel-held Aleppo

People flee deeper into rebel-held Aleppo as government forces backed by Russia close in on the divided Syrian city.

13 Dec 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast