The siege of Sarajevo

<p>Bosnian soldiers advance towards the front line on one of the hills surrounding the besieged city of Sarajevo, August 9, 1992. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka </p>

<p>Two Bosnian Muslim soldiers take up positions in a destroyed building at the front line in Sarajevo during a lull in the fighting, Aug 16, 1993. REUTERS/Danilo Krstanovic</p>

<p>A 7-year-old girl who was wounded minutes before by mortar shrapnel cries as she is helped into the emergency room of a Sarajevo hospital on August 3, 1992. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka</p>

<p>One of 110 children at an orphanage in war-torn Sarajevo looks out from his crib on July 26, 1992. Many of the children lost their parents during the war. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka</p>

<p>People run for cover as they pass an area of heavy Serb sniper fire in Sarajevo, March 8, 1993. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>A man yells for help minutes after a Serb shell hit a crowded pedestrian walkway in Sarajevo, May 22, 1993. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Bosnian Gypsy children, their shirts bloodied, cry after a mortar attack near a school sent their mother, brother and sister to hospital with shrapnel wounds on June 10, 1993. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>Sarajevo citizens queue to collect water from a broken pipe near sniper alley on August 18, 1993. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Rifka Levi, who spent part of World war II in concentration camps in Croatia and Serbia, weeps as she waves goodbye to friends as she starts the journey that will take her to Jerusalem, June 21, 1993. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A family cuts wood for fuel to heat their home as cold winter temperatures gripped Sarajevo, January 4, 1993. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>An elderly woman carrying stream water trudges through an area exposed to sniper fire in Sarajevo, July 23, 1993. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>A Bosnian man cries over the the grave of his wife, who was killed by sniper fire at the begining of summer in Sarajevo, September 8, 1993. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis</p>

<p>A house is burning down near the Jewish cemetery in Sarajevo, 1994. The house caught fire following a mortar explosion. REUTERS/Peters Andrews </p>

<p>Civilians wounded by a mortar bomb in Sarajevo's central market wait for treatment in a hospital corridor, February 5, 1994. The woman at left died while waiting for treatment. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka</p>

<p>A young girl cries in the cemetery in Sarajevo, 1994. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>French United Nation troops occupy a position near the Jewish cementary along the frontline between Bosnian Serb and Muslim forces, February 15, 1994. REUTERS/Corinne Dufka</p>

<p>One of some 60 victims of a mortar bomb which crashed into a crowded Sarajevo marketplace is carried away from the scene, February 5, 1994. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>An elderly man and a photographer view two bodies of some 60 people killed by a mortar attack on Sarajevo's central market, Febuary 5, 1994. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Part of a crowd of about 3,000 people chant slogans during a demonstration aimed at showing solidarity with the people of Gorazde and at the West's unwillingness to help, in Sarajevo, April 18, 1994. REUTERS/Chris Helgren </p>

<p>The burned shells of the Unis towers loom over the Sarajevo skyline, April 9, 1994. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>A father comforts his four year-old girl who was wounded by a sniper aafter she was wheeled into surgery, February 1, 1994. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Bosnian Serb soldiers on patrol on a mountain road near the eastern Bosnian town of Gorazde in a bid to prevent Bosnian Muslim troops from breaking through Serb lines to lift the Sarajevo siege, April 17, 1994. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Four elderly traders wait for customers at the main open market in the old part of Sarajevo, August 22, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Civilians pass by a bullet hole on a window near "sniper alley" in Sarajevo, March 23, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A man runs across a dangerous intersection of the infamous "sniper alley" in Sarajevo, August 21, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Children peer through a barred window in Sarajevo, May 14, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A Polish U.N. peacekeeper taken hostage by Bosnian Serbs in retaliation for NATO air strikes chained to a radar station and guarded by two masked Bosnian Serb soldiers near Sarajevo, May 30, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Pedestrians walk across an exposed intersection using a U.N. vehicle as cover after heavy fighting erupted in and around Sarajevo June 7, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>An elderly man looks over the skyline of Sarajevo after reports of the presence of a large number of Bosnian Army soldiers forming to the north of the city in an attempt to finally lift the siege, June 14, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A French UN soldier looks in amazement after a huge explosion rocked the center of Sarajevo, June 16, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A woman cleans her wrecked apartment hit by a mortar fired by Serbs from a nearby hill, April 9, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A man carries a wounded girl into Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo following a mortar blast in a playground, June 25, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A Bosnian army soldier and a Bosnian woman run across an intersection targeted by a Serb sniper, both carrying small children in their arms, June 29, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A crying woman comforts the father of a boy who was killed by a mortar in Sarajevo's city center, June 25, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>An aid worker carries badly wounded 11-year old girl into the Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo after she was injured by a shell, July 21, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Residents run to get on the tram in the center of Sarajevo after the service resumed after being stopped for weeks due to Serb sniper fire, January 4, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A woman runs for cover as she passes a barricade in the Dobrinja district of Sarajevo, May 12, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>Two men carry out a body of a woman rom an apartment building in the center of Sarajevo that was hit by a rocket, July 22, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A convoy of French Foreign Legion troops of the Rapid Reaction Force arrive on Mount Igman overlooking Sarajevo, July 24, 1995. The troops were positioned to respond to any Bosnian Serb attacks on United Nations positions and personnel. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A wounded Bosnian woman is brought to Kosevo hospital in Sarajevo, July 26, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>People look for wounded outside of the indoor market at the site of a mortar blast in the center of Sarajevo that killed some 40 people, August 28, 1995. REUTERS/Peter Andrews </p>

<p>A Bosnian Serb soldier jumps over a wrecked car during a reconnaissance mission in Dobrinja, the Serb-held district of Sarajevo, August 16, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>A weary soldier of the Bosnian Army Fifth Corps' elite 502 "Tigers" brigade rests against a wall before heading home after his unit captured a strategic town from separtist Serb forces, securing a road that led into Sarajevo, October 14, 1995. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

<p>An elderly woman carries her belongings in Sarajevo's war shattered airport settlement, November 22, 1995. REUTERS/File </p>

<p>The Bey's mosque in old Sarajevo overflows with pilgrims attending Friday prayers, January 10, 1996. REUTERS/File </p>

