The "Sisters" fashion show
Sister Jezabelle of the Enraptured Sling (L), a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by Chloe Rose (R) during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled...more
Sister Jezabelle of the Enraptured Sling (L), a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by Chloe Rose (R) during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Pat N Leather, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. The Sisters...more
Sister Pat N Leather, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (SPI) is a charity and street performance organization founded in 1979 which uses religious imagery to raise money for AIDS, LGBT-related causes, and mainstream community service organizations. Picture taken December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Mary Peter, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, lies on the floor as the audience pops the balloons of her costume after a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana...more
Sister Mary Peter, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, lies on the floor as the audience pops the balloons of her costume after a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Risque of the Sissytine Chapel, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by sister Pat N Leather during a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. ...more
Sister Risque of the Sissytine Chapel, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a dress designed by sister Pat N Leather during a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Lilith of the Valley, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. ...more
Sister Lilith of the Valley, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, takes part in a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
A member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (L) walks a designer during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana...more
A member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence (L) walks a designer during a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Pat N Leather, a members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, puts on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San...more
Sister Pat N Leather, a members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, puts on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence put on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2,...more
Members of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence put on make up before taking part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show where designers are paired with Sisters to create fashions from recycled materials, in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Eden Asp, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses in dress designed by Fernando Ruiz during a charity event entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Eden Asp, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses in dress designed by Fernando Ruiz during a charity event entitled Project Nunway, in San Francisco December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Mary Juanita High, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a designed by Moose Maravilla as she waits for a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway to begin in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana...more
Mary Juanita High, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, wears a designed by Moose Maravilla as she waits for a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway to begin in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Phyliss Withe-Litaclay, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, checks her phone as she prepares to take part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova more
Sister Phyliss Withe-Litaclay, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, checks her phone as she prepares to take part in Project Nunway, a charity fashion show in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Danny Tatosian (L) and Robert Colman take a break as they attend a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway given by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Danny Tatosian (L) and Robert Colman take a break as they attend a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway given by The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Tilly Comes Again, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses for a portrait before a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway starts in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
Sister Tilly Comes Again, a member of the group The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, poses for a portrait before a charity fashion show entitled Project Nunway starts in San Francisco, December 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jana Asenbrennerova
