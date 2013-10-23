The skylines
A family sits in an anchored boat in low waters in the Arabian Sea, off the coast of Mumbai, October 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Kites dot the sky during India's Independence Day celebrations in the old quarters of Delhi August 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man walks along a wall overlooking the central Mumbai financial district skyline February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Joggers stand amid dense fog on a cold winter morning in Kolkata November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A boy flies a kite near the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge during the evening in Mumbai, November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Clouds loom over the Mumbai skyline July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Couple sit on a seafront promenade overlooking the Arabian Sea at the Nariman Point financial area in south Mumbai March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A general view shows the Bandra-Worli sea link bridge, also called the Rajiv Gandhi Sethu, in Mumbai October 18, 2011. REUTERS/John Goh
Rashtrapati Bhavan, the official residence of the President of India, is silhouetted against the setting sun in New Delhi September 23, 2011. REUTERS/B Mathur
Monsoon clouds gather over the Mumbai skyline June 21, 2010. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri (INDIA - Tags: CITYSCAPE ENVIRONMENT)
An Indian soldier takes pictures of illuminated Indian Defence Ministry (L) and Home Ministry buildings during a rehearsal for the "Beating the Retreat" ceremony in New Delhi January 24, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A view of the old part of Srinagar city covered in a thin layer of snow after the weather remained wet and cold for the last three days, in Srinagar, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Traffic moves through the newly built Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai July 1, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
Clouds loom over Mumbai's skyline June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The Bandra-Worli sea link goes over Arabian Sea off the coast of Mumbai April 28, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
The holy Sikh shrine of Golden Temple is illuminated on the 343rd birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh in Amritsar January 5, 2009. REUTERS/Munish Sharma
A man fishes in the sea close to the Oberoi Trident Hotel on Marine Drive in Mumbai, December 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Buildings under construction are seen under the Mumbai skyline November 23, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Traffic moves during the evening as the Howrah Bridge is lit up in the background in Kolkata August 1, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A flower seller looks for possible buyers at a seafront in Mumbai June 25, 2008. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A man sits near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra July 11, 2007. REUTERS/Adeel Halim
The sun sets over the skyline of Agartala, capital of Tripura July 6, 2007. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey
A picture of the Buddhist temple Shanti Stupa or "World Peace Pagoda" in Leh June 16, 2007. REUTERS/Amit Gupta
A view of the Jama Masjid in old Delhi March 7, 2007. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
People sit along the waterfront as monsoon clouds gather over Mumbai June 7, 2007. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe
An aerial view of a central district of Mumbai December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A passenger boat moves along the Hooghly river after passing under the Howrah bridge during a monsoon shower in Calcutta on July 19, 2003. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
Indians play cricket in front of the Jama Masjid (mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, September, 4, 2005. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
Clouds loom over the Bombay skyline, August 2, 2005. REUTERS/Arko Datta
