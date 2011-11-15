Edition:
The slums of Rio

<p>A boy plays video game next to his brother in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A boy plays video game next to his brother in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A woman walks with her child in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A child plays on the roof of his house at Chapeu Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A child plays on the roof of his house at Chapeu Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

An elderly woman walks past policemen patroling the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Police arrest a suspected drug dealer during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos</p>

Police arrest a suspected drug dealer during an operation at Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

<p>A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A policeman patrols the Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Boys play, with the Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes</p>

Boys play, with the Sugar Loaf mountain in the background, at Santa Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 30, 2011. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Children play at Chapeu Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Children play at Chapeu Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, August 17, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle prepare for an operation against drug dealers at Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Brazilian Navy soldiers in an armoured vehicle prepare for an operation against drug dealers at Mangueira slum in Rio de Janeiro, June 19, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A man injured by a bullet reacts, during an operation at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

A man injured by a bullet reacts, during an operation at Vila Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 26, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

<p>People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

People wait in line to vote at a polling station during Brazil's general elections, at the Rocinha slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 3, 2010. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

<p>A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

A Brazilian policeman arrests a suspected drug trafficker during an anti-narcotics raid in the Rocinha shantytown of Rio de Janeiro, March 25, 2009. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

<p>People carry crosses during a protest against violence at Mandela slum, where a young student died during a shootout between policemen and drug dealers last week, in Rio de Janeiro, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

People carry crosses during a protest against violence at Mandela slum, where a young student died during a shootout between policemen and drug dealers last week, in Rio de Janeiro, November 2, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A boy carries a box at Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A boy carries a box at Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Giant photographs of women cover the walls of homes in favela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

Giant photographs of women cover the walls of homes in favela Providencia in Rio de Janeiro, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

<p>A police officer takes a position during a police operation in the Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A police officer takes a position during a police operation in the Cruzeiro slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 21, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>Medical staff attend to victims of urban violence at the Getulio Vargas hospital in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Medical staff attend to victims of urban violence at the Getulio Vargas hospital in Rio de Janeiro, March 31, 2007. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Residents look at a body found inside a supermarket cart in the Morro dos Macacos slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

Residents look at a body found inside a supermarket cart in the Morro dos Macacos slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 20, 2009. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A boy dressed as a clown rides on a bicycle at Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A boy dressed as a clown rides on a bicycle at Cidade de Deus (City of God) slum in Rio de Janeiro, March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes</p>

A policeman walks at a soccer field in Rocinha slum during an operation against drug dealers, which after its occupation will be to install a Peacekeeping Unit (UPP), in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A woman holds her 18-day-old daughter in Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A woman holds her 18-day-old daughter in Complexo do Alemao slum in Rio de Janeiro, October 28, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

<p>A resident of the Complexo do Alemao slum walks past members of an elite Brazilian police force participating in a raid to try and control the escalating violence between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos </p>

A resident of the Complexo do Alemao slum walks past members of an elite Brazilian police force participating in a raid to try and control the escalating violence between drug gangs, in Rio de Janeiro, February 14, 2007. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

<p>A girl waits for treatment at an army field hospital after heavy rains and landslides in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

A girl waits for treatment at an army field hospital after heavy rains and landslides in Sao Goncalo near Rio de Janeiro, April 12, 2010. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>Children play on the roof of a church as they wait for U.S. singer Madonna to visit the Morro Dona Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes </p>

Children play on the roof of a church as they wait for U.S. singer Madonna to visit the Morro Dona Marta slum in Rio de Janeiro, November 13, 2009. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

<p>A girl stands on the window of her house in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes </p>

A girl stands on the window of her house in Rocinha slum, in Rio de Janeiro, November 14, 2011. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

