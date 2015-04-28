The state of gay marriage

Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from...more

Mark Massey (L) prepares his partner Dale Frost's vest before registering their marriage at the City Clerk's Office in New York October 11, 2012. The couple met on August 9, 2010 (8-9-10 in the U.S. date format) and decided to make the trek from their home state Georgia to marry in New York, where same sex marriage is legal, on October 11, 2012 (10-11-12 in the U.S. date format). REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

