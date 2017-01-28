The state of the banned nations
SYRIA: While Assad's government forces have retaken most rebel-held regions, the fight against Islamic State continues as does fighting between rival rebel factions. REUTERS/Khalil Ashawi
FLEEING SYRIA: Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. Dania and her family fled violence in Syria three and a half years earlier and arrived in Sacramento in...more
IRAQ: Despite Iraqi forces retaking eastern Mosul from Islamic State, the Sunni Muslim jihadists are expected to put up a fierce fight in other parts of the war-torn nation. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
FLEEING IRAQ: The offensive in Mosul drove an exodus of civilians from the latest frontlines in the war against Islamic State. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
SOMALIA: Until 2011, al Shabaab controlled much of the Horn of Africa country including Mogadishu. Its militants often stage bomb and gun attacks in the capital in their quest to topple the Western-backed government and impose their own strict...more
FLEEING SOMALIA: One million Somali refugees are living in exile in neighboring Ethiopia, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti and Yemen and some 1.1 million Somalis are displaced within Somalia, according to the United Nations. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
IRAN: Iran's deal with world powers lifted most international sanctions and promised Iran's reintegration into the global community in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The potential detente with the West has alarmed Iranian hardliners, who...more
FLEEING IRAN: A stranded Iranian migrant with a slogan reading "USA help Iran" written on his body, cries during a protest at the Greek-Macedonian borders near the village of Idomeni, Greece, November 28, 2015. The EU hopes humanitarian aid could...more
YEMEN: Yemen's 21-month-old war has killed more than 10,000 people and sparked humanitarian crises, including chronic food shortages, in the poorest country in the Middle East. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
FLEEING YEMEN: Tens of thousands of people have fled Yemen so far, mostly to Djibouti, Ethiopia, Somalia and Sudan. Most of them are not Yemenis, but returning refugees and other foreigners. Given the immense hardships in Yemen, a greater refugee...more
LIBYA: The 2011 Arab Spring uprising against Muammar Gaddafi and ensuing violence destabilized the nation. For two years, the Libyan National Army has waged a military campaign against Islamist-led opponents, including Islamic State who used Sirte as...more
FLEEING LIBYA: Since Islamic State emerged in Libya in late 2014, some 240,000 migrants and refugees have traversed the war-torn country. Over the past two years, Islamic State fighters have abducted at least 540 refugees in six separate ambushes,...more
SUDAN: The U.S. has labelled Sudan a state sponsor of terrorism and enforces sanctions tied to Khartoum's role in the conflict in Darfur, where the United Nations says up to 300,000 people have been killed and millions displaced since 2003....more
FLEEING SUDAN: Darfuris are a constant presence in the ranks of the more than 1 million refugees and migrants who spilled into Europe last year, mostly to escape war and poverty in the Middle East and Africa. While violence in the western Sudanese...more
