The state of the political press
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump takes to the stage at the Republican U.S. presidential candidates debate sponsored by ABC News at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A reporter stands on chairs as he makes a video of himself as media members surround Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio following a town hall campaign rally in Derry, New Hampshire, February 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts to reporters' questions as she exits the hearing room for a lunch break from testimony before the House Select Committee on Benghazi on Capitol Hill in Washington October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Gary...more
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi speak to the press aboard a plane en route to a campaign event in Piedmont, South Carolina February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly waves as she arrives to interview Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio during a rally in Miami, Florida, March 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
An NBC tripod sits without a camera ahead of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump's event at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa, Iowa, January 9, 2016. Trump has criticized the press at a number of events for not panning cameras to show the...more
Photographer Christopher Morris is removed by security officials as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event in Radford, Virginia February 29, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Republican Presidential candidate Ted Cruz stands along the United States border with Mexico as he speaks to Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels and Arizona State representative David Gowan near Douglas, Arizona March 18, 2016. REUTERS/Sam Mircovich
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump jokes with host Joe Scarborough after an appearance on MSNBC's Morning Joe cable television show at Java Joe's CoffeeHouse in Des Moines, Iowa, January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Democratic Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton reacts as she talks to members of the media during a campaign stop at a Dunkin' Donuts coffee shop in West Palm Beach, Florida March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich is enveloped by media as he greets his supporters outside a polling place at the Broad Street Elementary School in Nashua, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
A reporter walks through the snow outside the window of an airplane hanger ahead of media availability for Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz at the Webster City Municipal Airport in Webster City, Iowa January 7, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
A woman is interviewed by the media before Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz speaks at a campaign event in Aiken, South Carolina February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is seen in the view finder of a television camera as he speaks at a news conference where he spoke about his opposition to the Trans-Pacific Partnership in Concord, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016....more
A member of the media works on his computer under the stairs before a Marco Rubio presidential campaign rally in Exeter, New Hampshire, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders appear on televisions in the media room of the Democratic presidential candidates debate sponsored by MSNBC at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire, February 4,...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spars with Univision reporter Jorge Ramos before his "Make America Great Again Rally" at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa, August 25, 2015. Ramos was removed from Trump's news conference after the...more
Republican presidential candidate John Kasich leaves after a question-and-answer session with media at a hotel in downtown Detroit, Michigan March 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Fox Business News reporter Jo Ling Kent (R) practices an entrance as crew members prepare the stage for Thursday's Fox Business News Republican Presidential Debate at the North Charleston Coliseum in North Charleston, South Carolina, January 13,...more
Republican presidential candidate, Governor Jeb Bush is swarmed by the media as he arrives to greet supporters at the Manchester precinct, Webster Elementary School in Manchester, New Hampshire February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
A member of the media takes a picture of Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz at a campaign event in Peterborough, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
ABC correspondent Martha Raddatz straightens the tie of her fellow moderator and ABC anchorman David Muir before the start of the Democratic presidential candidates debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire December 19, 2015....more
Reporters use their mobile phones to record potential 2016 Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush as he answers questions after speaking at a business roundtable in Portsmouth, New Hampshire May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks with the media in the spin room after the Republican U.S. candidates debate sponsored by CBS News and the Republican National Committee in Greenville, South Carolina February 13, 2016....more
Republican presidential candidate Ted Cruz speaks to the media at a campaign stop at Union Jack's Grill in Rock Rapids, Iowa January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper watches the Democratic U.S. presidential candidates debate between Hillary Clinton and Senator Bernie Sanders hosted by Univision News and the Washington Post and co-broadcast with CNN in Kendall, Florida, March 9, 2016....more
Media members cast shadows on a backdrop as U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a town hall at the Grand River Center in Dubuque, Iowa December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Next Slideshows
EgyptAir plane hijacked
An EgyptAir flight from Alexandria to Cairo was hijacked and landed in Cyprus.
Chernobyl's ghost town
Deadly radiation still spews from Chernobyl 30 years after the worst nuclear meltdown in history.
Palmyra recaptured from Islamic State
Syrian government forces backed by Russian air support drove Islamic State militants out of the historic city of Palmyra after they seized the city last year...
Deadly attack in Pakistan
A suicide attack targets Christians and others celebrating Easter in the eastern city of Lahore.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.