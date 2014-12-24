The stories of 2014

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. At least 132 students and nine staff members were killed when Taliban gunmen broke into the school and opened...more

Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. At least 132 students and nine staff members were killed when Taliban gunmen broke into the school and opened fire, the bloodiest massacre the country has seen for years. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

