The stories of 2014
An Emergencies Ministry member walks at a site of a Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 plane crash near the settlement of Grabovo in the Donetsk region, July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Zmeyev
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, Iraq, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A relative of a passenger onboard Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 cries as she talks on her phone at the Beijing Capital International Airport, March 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
The South Korean ferry Sewol is seen sinking at the sea off Jindo, as lighting flares are released for a night search, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks about the Apple Watch during an Apple event at the Flint Center in Cupertino, California, September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more
Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Islamic State fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province, June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Health workers wearing protective clothing prepare to carry an abandoned dead body presenting with Ebola symptoms at Duwala market in Monrovia, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/2Tango
A fighter jet flies above as Ukrainian soldiers sit on an armoured personnel carrier in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Palestinians walk past a fire following what witnesses said was an Israeli air strike on a building in Gaza City, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius reacts during judgement at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, September 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
A man beats a police officer lying on the ground during a protest in reprisal for the killing of 43 trainee teachers, in Acapulco, Mexico, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Claudio Vargas
A U.S. flag sticks out the window of a damaged hot rod car in a suburban area after a tornado near Vilonia, Arkansas April 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Germany's players lifts the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their 2014 World Cup final win against Argentina at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
A demonstrator sits in front of a street fire during a demonstration following the grand jury decision in the Ferguson, Missouri shooting of Michael Brown, in Oakland, California, November 25, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
The U.S. side of the Niagara Falls is pictured in Ontario during the 'polar vortex', January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Aaron Harris
Construction crews try to divert lava from Mt. Kilauea from a home in the village of Pahoa, Hawaii, October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Garcia
Teresa Munoz mourns over the coffin of her daughter Maria Jose Alvarado during a wake for Maria Jose and her sister Sofia outside their home in Santa Barbara, November 20, 2014. The Honduran beauty queen was found shot dead in a suspected crime of...more
Firefighters battling the King Fire watch as a backfire burns along Highway 50 in Fresh Pond, California, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger
Director and producer Steve McQueen celebrates after accepting the Oscar for best picture for his film 12 Years a Slave at the 86th Academy Awards in Hollywood, March 2, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A pro-European protester throws a burning tire during clashes with riot policemen in Kiev, January 22, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Four out of five Olympic rings are seen lit up during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray
China's President Xi Jinping shakes hands with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during their meeting at the Great Hall of the People, on the sidelines of the APEC meetings, in Beijing, November 10, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Fallen wine bottles are seen at Cult Following Wine Bar after an earthquake in Napa, California, August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Anti-government protesters take over the parliament building in Ouagadougou, capital of Burkina Faso, October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Two female detainees sleep in a holding cell, as the children are separated by age group and gender, as hundreds of mostly Central American immigrant children are being processed and held at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement...more
Local women watch armed men, believed to be Russian soldiers, assemble near a Ukrainian military base in Perevalnoe, Ukraine, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A flag flies at half-staff on a log with the slope of the massive mudslide that struck Oso in the background near Darrington, Washington, March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Ted S. Warren/Pool
U.S. Marines are seen on board a helicopter at Kandahar air base upon the end of operations for the Marines and British combat troops in Helmand, Afghanistan, October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a basketball game between former U.S. NBA players and North Korean players with Dennis Rodman at Pyongyang Indoor Stadium, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
George Clooney and his wife Amal Alamuddin arrive at Venice city hall for a civil ceremony to formalize their wedding in Venice, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A U.S. Secret Service agent with an automatic rifle hurries people to evacuate the White House complex over a security alert moments after President Obama and his family left for the presidential retreat, Camp David, in Maryland, September 19, 2014....more
A man passes a bag, delivered by the Red Cross and the North Texas Food Bank, in to the apartment unit at The Ivy Apartments complex where a man diagnosed with the Ebola virus was staying in Dallas, October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Jim Williams, of Calvi Electric, lowers the M letter from the signage of Trump Plaza Casino to his co-workers Tony Demidio and Steven Nordaby in Atlantic City, New Jersey, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Supporters of former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi, standing trial on charges of violence that broke out in Alexandria last year, react after two fellow supporters were sentenced to death, in a court in Alexandria, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Al...more
Israelis take cover as a siren warning of incoming rockets sounds in the southern city of Ashkelon, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
A person is seen lying on the ground after a gas explosion in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, August 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A man stands in his backyard and looks at the wreckage of a TransAsia Airways turboprop plane that crashed on Taiwan's offshore island Penghu, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pichi Chuang
Delores Leonard helps her daughter Erin with her homework at the breakfast table before heading to work at a McDonald's Restaurant in Chicago, September 25, 2014. Leonard, a single mother raising two daughters, has been working at McDonald's for...more
Residents inspect damaged buildings in what activists say was a U.S. strike, in Kfredrian, Idlib province, Syria, September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Abdalghne Karoof
Paula and Ed Kassig, parents of U.S. aid worker Peter Kassig who was beheaded by Islamic State militants, walk toward microphones before reading a statement to the press in Indianapolis, Indiana, November 17, 2014. The parents asked for prayers for...more
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri cover their faces to avoid tear gas fired by the police to disperse them while marching to the Prime Minister's house during the Revolution March in Islamabad, August 30, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Storm clouds and snow blows off Lake Erie in Buffalo, New York, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. At least 132 students and nine staff members were killed when Taliban gunmen broke into the school and opened...more
A TV news crew files a report behind damaged homes after a mud slide overtook at least 18 homes during heavy rains in Camarillo Springs, California, December 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney, December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A surfer drops in on a large wave at Praia do Norte, in Nazare, Portugal, December 11, 2014. Praia do Norte beach has gained popularity with big wave surfers since Hawaiian surfer Garrett McNamara broke a world record for the largest wave surfed here...more
Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai, the joint winner of the Nobel Peace Prize, stands with her father Ziauddin after speaking at Birmingham library in Birmingham, central England, October 10, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
