The streets of Calais
Mohamed, a 17-year-old Ethiopian migrant, plays on a swing in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. Roughly 2,300 immigrants, many of them from Africa, are roaming the streets and...more
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants are chased by French policemen near lorries who make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot police stand guard as migrants kneel and eat their meal during daily food distribution in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Marine Le Pen (C), France's National Front political party leader, speaks to journalists as she walks in the streets in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
People hold a banner with a message which reads, "Let's stop the movement of Hatred" as they protest outside the Calais town hall during the presence of Marine Le Pen (not pictured), France's National Front political party leader, in Calais October...more
An African migrant walks past a poster of the French Communist Party in the colours of a French flag that reads, "Liberty, Equality, Fraternity" on a street close to Calais' city hall, northern France October 27, 2014. Roughly 2,300 immigrants, many...more
A Sudanese migrant sits close to a fire, in the woods known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
An Ethiopian migrant is reflected in a mirror close to his makeshift shelter in the woods, known locally as the "jungle", near the harbor of Calais in northern France October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants queue for the daily food distribution close to the city hall in Calais October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Seagulls fly as migrants wait near the town hall during daily food distribution in Calais October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
A migrant runs to jump on to a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French policeman stand guard near a road where lorries make their way way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French riot policemen force out migrants who were hidden in a lorry which makes its way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Migrants stand near a road where lorries pass as they wait to jump on to trucks which make their way to the ferry terminal in Calais October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
Next Slideshows
Refugees of Kobani
Kurdish refugees in camps just across the border from the battle raging in Kobani.
Battling militants in Lebanon
The Lebanese battles Islamist militants in the northern city of Tripoli.
Ukraine votes
Ukraine votes amid continuing separatist conflict in the east.
Rousseff re-elected
Brazil's Dilma Rousseff is re-elected president.
MORE IN PICTURES
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.