Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Sep 29, 2015 | 6:50pm IST

The struggles of migrant mothers

An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
1 / 24
A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
Close
2 / 24
A woman struggles with a child's stroller as a group of immigrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev

A woman struggles with a child's stroller as a group of immigrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A woman struggles with a child's stroller as a group of immigrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev
Close
3 / 24
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
4 / 24
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 24
Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
Close
6 / 24
A migrant woman holding a baby shouts as she is pushed while trying to board a bus after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A migrant woman holding a baby shouts as she is pushed while trying to board a bus after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A migrant woman holding a baby shouts as she is pushed while trying to board a bus after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
7 / 24
A mother breastfeeds her baby in front of piles of rubbish at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A mother breastfeeds her baby in front of piles of rubbish at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, September 11, 2015
A mother breastfeeds her baby in front of piles of rubbish at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
8 / 24
A migrant from Syria cries as she stands with her children on a field after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant from Syria cries as she stands with her children on a field after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A migrant from Syria cries as she stands with her children on a field after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
9 / 24
A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
10 / 24
A Syrian migrant runs after crossing under a fence as she enters Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A Syrian migrant runs after crossing under a fence as she enters Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
A Syrian migrant runs after crossing under a fence as she enters Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
11 / 24
Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
12 / 24
Hind, a migrant from Hassaga, Syria, combs her daughter's hair before disembarking from a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Hind, a migrant from Hassaga, Syria, combs her daughter's hair before disembarking from a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Hind, a migrant from Hassaga, Syria, combs her daughter's hair before disembarking from a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Close
13 / 24
A migrant takes care of her baby at a collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A migrant takes care of her baby at a collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A migrant takes care of her baby at a collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
14 / 24
A migrant holds a sign in front of Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

A migrant holds a sign in front of Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / Friday, September 04, 2015
A migrant holds a sign in front of Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Close
15 / 24
An Afghan refugee mother comforts her baby boy inside their tent in Victoria Square, where hundreds of migrants and refugees sleep rough, in central Athens, Greece, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

An Afghan refugee mother comforts her baby boy inside their tent in Victoria Square, where hundreds of migrants and refugees sleep rough, in central Athens, Greece, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / Tuesday, September 22, 2015
An Afghan refugee mother comforts her baby boy inside their tent in Victoria Square, where hundreds of migrants and refugees sleep rough, in central Athens, Greece, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
16 / 24
A Syrian refugee cries as she carries her baby walking through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A Syrian refugee cries as she carries her baby walking through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee cries as she carries her baby walking through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
17 / 24
A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Close
18 / 24
A migrant woman looks at a sleeping child aboard a train to Vienna departed from the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

A migrant woman looks at a sleeping child aboard a train to Vienna departed from the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A migrant woman looks at a sleeping child aboard a train to Vienna departed from the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Close
19 / 24
A migrant woman holds her child, as they wait for a train to arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

A migrant woman holds her child, as they wait for a train to arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
A migrant woman holds her child, as they wait for a train to arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
20 / 24
A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Monday, September 28, 2015
A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
21 / 24
A young child beckons to a woman as they make their way to trains which will take migrants to the Austrian border, at Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A young child beckons to a woman as they make their way to trains which will take migrants to the Austrian border, at Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 06, 2015
A young child beckons to a woman as they make their way to trains which will take migrants to the Austrian border, at Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
22 / 24
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Close
23 / 24
Migrants make their way after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Migrants make their way after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, September 07, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Water on Mars

Water on Mars

Next Slideshows

Water on Mars

Water on Mars

Scientists have found the first evidence that briny water flowed on the surface of Mars raising the possibility that the planet could support life.

29 Sep 2015
Modi in America

Modi in America

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the United States.

29 Sep 2015
Obama meets Putin

Obama meets Putin

Obama meets the Russian leader during the U.N. General Assembly.

29 Sep 2015
Rare 'supermoon' eclipse

Rare 'supermoon' eclipse

Sky-watchers marvel at a rare combination of an eclipse with the closest full moon of the year.

29 Sep 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast