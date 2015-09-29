The struggles of migrant mothers
An Afghan mother comforts her crying child moments after a dinghy carrying Afghan migrants arrived on the island of Lesbos, Greece August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A Syrian refugee and a baby are wrapped with thermal blankets moments after arriving on an overcrowded dinghy on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis
A woman struggles with a child's stroller as a group of immigrants try to pass through police blockades in Gevgelija, Macedonia September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Tomislav Georgiev
Hungarian policemen stand by the family of migrants as they wanted to run away at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Hungarian policemen stand by a migrant holding a baby at the railway station in the town of Bicske, Hungary, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Two Hungarian riot policemen escort a migrant woman and her child in Roszke, Hungary September 16, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic
A migrant woman holding a baby shouts as she is pushed while trying to board a bus after arriving by the Eleftherios Venizelos passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece, September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A mother breastfeeds her baby in front of piles of rubbish at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 11, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant from Syria cries as she stands with her children on a field after crossing into Hungary from the border with Serbia near the village of Roszke, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant family from Afghanistan rest at a train station in the town of Presevo, Serbia August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A Syrian migrant runs after crossing under a fence as she enters Hungary, at the border with Serbia, near Roszke, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Police try to stop migrants going under a fence to board a train at a station near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Hind, a migrant from Hassaga, Syria, combs her daughter's hair before disembarking from a passenger ship at the port of Piraeus, near Athens, Greece September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A migrant takes care of her baby at a collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A migrant holds a sign in front of Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
An Afghan refugee mother comforts her baby boy inside their tent in Victoria Square, where hundreds of migrants and refugees sleep rough, in central Athens, Greece, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
A Syrian refugee cries as she carries her baby walking through the mud to cross the border from Greece into Macedonia during a rainstorm, near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee mother offers milk to her daughter at a cafe on the eastern island of Agathonisi, Greece, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A migrant woman looks at a sleeping child aboard a train to Vienna departed from the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom, Hungary, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
A migrant woman holds her child, as they wait for a train to arrive at Gevgelija train station in Macedonia, close to the border with Greece, August 14, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A migrant feeds a child before they board a train at the railway station in Tovarnik, Croatia September 28, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
A young child beckons to a woman as they make their way to trains which will take migrants to the Austrian border, at Keleti railway station in Budapest, Hungary September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Afghan immigrants land at a beach on the Greek island of Kos after crossing a portion of the south-eastern Aegean Sea between Turkey and Greece on a dinghy early May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants make their way after crossing the Macedonian-Greek border near Gevgelija, Macedonia, September 6, 2015. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
