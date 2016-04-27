Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Apr 27, 2016 | 11:26pm IST

The surface of Mars

The base of Mars' Mount Sharp.

The base of Mars' Mount Sharp.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 28, 2012
The base of Mars' Mount Sharp.
Close
1 / 22
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
A view of Ophir Chasma on the northern portion of the vast Mars canyon system, Vallles Marineris, taken by NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter.
Close
2 / 22
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars.

Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars.

Reuters / Friday, May 02, 2014
Nili Patera, one of the most active dune fields on the planet Mars.
Close
3 / 22
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars.

Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other...more

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
Rough spherical features in an area called Yellowknife Bay. These features are interpreted as concretions, implying they formed in water that percolated through pores in the sediment. Spherical concretions have previously been discovered in other rocks on Mars.
Close
4 / 22
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013.

Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013.

Reuters / Thursday, July 25, 2013
Curiosity appears as a bluish dot near the lower right corner of this enhanced-color view from Orbiter taken June 2013.
Close
5 / 22
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater.

The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
The surface of the planet Mars inside Gale Crater.
Close
6 / 22
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth.

A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock...more

Reuters / Friday, September 28, 2012
A rock outcrop called Link pops out from a Martian surface. Rounded gravel fragments, or clasts, up to a couple inches in size are in a matrix of white material. The outcrop characteristics are consistent with a sedimentary conglomerate, or a rock that was formed by the deposition of water and is composed of many smaller rounded rocks cemented together. Scientists enhanced the color in this version to show the Martian scene as it would appear under the lighting conditions we have on Earth.
Close
7 / 22
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin.

Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin.

Reuters / Thursday, March 10, 2011
Portions of the Martian surface showing many channels from 1 meter to 10 meters wide on a scarp in the Hellas impact basin.
Close
8 / 22
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside.

Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside.

Reuters / Tuesday, August 14, 2012
Part of the wall of Gale Crater. Here, a network of valleys believed to have formed by water erosion enters Gale Crater from the outside.
Close
9 / 22
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice.

The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice.

Reuters / Thursday, March 06, 2014
The northern-most sand dunes are seen as they begin to emerge from their winter cover of seasonal carbon dioxide (dry) ice.
Close
10 / 22
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona

A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3....more

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A location on Mars associated with the best-selling novel and Hollywood movie, "The Martian" This area is in the Acidalia Planitia region and in the novel and the movie, it is the landing site of a crewed mission named Ares 3. REUTERS/NASA/JPL-Caltech/Univ. of Arizona
Close
11 / 22
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter.

An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter.

Reuters / Thursday, February 06, 2014
An impact crater on Mars is seen in an image taken by Orbiter.
Close
12 / 22
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system.

A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system.

Reuters / Wednesday, September 25, 2013
A view of the Noctis Labyrinthus region of Mars, perched high on the Tharsis rise in the upper reaches of the Valles Marineris canyon system.
Close
13 / 22
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter.

Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter.

Reuters / Wednesday, January 16, 2013
Inclined layering known as cross-bedding in an outcrop called Shaler on a scale of a few tenths of a meter.
Close
14 / 22
A cliff, up to 4,000 m high, located in the eastern part of Echus Chasma.

A cliff, up to 4,000 m high, located in the eastern part of Echus Chasma.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2008
A cliff, up to 4,000 m high, located in the eastern part of Echus Chasma.
Close
15 / 22
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm.

Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm.

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2008
Two trenches dug by Phoenix's Robotic Arm.
Close
16 / 22
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum.

Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum.

Reuters / Sunday, October 08, 2006
Mars' Victoria Crater at Meridiani Planum.
Close
17 / 22
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.

An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
An iron meteorite on Mars in an image taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.
Close
18 / 22
Echus Chasma is an approximately 100 km long and 10 km wide incision in the Lunae Planum high plateau north of Valles Marineris, the Grand Canyon of Mars. Images taken by ESA's Mars Express of Echus Chasma.

Echus Chasma is an approximately 100 km long and 10 km wide incision in the Lunae Planum high plateau north of Valles Marineris, the Grand Canyon of Mars. Images taken by ESA's Mars Express of Echus Chasma.

Reuters / Tuesday, July 15, 2008
Echus Chasma is an approximately 100 km long and 10 km wide incision in the Lunae Planum high plateau north of Valles Marineris, the Grand Canyon of Mars. Images taken by ESA's Mars Express of Echus Chasma.
Close
19 / 22
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS

This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
This image, cropped from a larger panoramic image mosaic taken by the Mars Exploration Rover Spirit panoramic camera shows the rover's destination toward the hills nicknamed the Columbia Hills. REUTERS/NASA/JPLCornell/USGS
Close
20 / 22
A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.

A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.

Reuters / Thursday, August 11, 2011
A portion of the west rim of Endeavour crater sweeps southward in this color view from NASA's Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity.
Close
21 / 22
A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the rover. REUTERS/HO/NASA/JPL/Cornell

A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the...more

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
A high-resolution image, using data from the NASA Mars Exploration Rover Opportunity's panoramic camera's near-infrared, blue and green filters combined to create an approximate true-color image, of a puzzling rock outcropping to the northwest of the rover. REUTERS/HO/NASA/JPL/Cornell
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

Next Slideshows

India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.

27 Apr 2016
Remembering Chernobyl

Remembering Chernobyl

Ukraine holds memorial services on the 30th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster which permanently poisoned swathes of eastern Europe.

26 Apr 2016
The Chernobyl disaster

The Chernobyl disaster

Images from the 1986 Chernobyl meltdown.

26 Apr 2016
Campaign cuisine

Campaign cuisine

Keeping the candidates nourished on the primary trail.

26 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast